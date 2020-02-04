Kylie Jenner reveals how she and Travis Scott, co-father Stormi

Their Stormi WebsterThe world … and his parents simply live in it.

%MINIFYHTMLfaa59f9760e99cccbae2141900709ee213% %MINIFYHTMLfaa59f9760e99cccbae2141900709ee214%

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottHer daughter celebrated her second birthday with a luxurious party, which was appropriately themed "Stormi World."

%MINIFYHTMLfaa59f9760e99cccbae2141900709ee215% %MINIFYHTMLfaa59f9760e99cccbae2141900709ee216%

The former couple, who separated in October 2019, met for the special occasion, which is something they have been doing on holidays, birthdays and more events related to their baby.

Only two months ago, a source told E! The news of the two are in "good terms,quot; and will continue to be parents of their little nugget.

"They want to keep things,quot; normal. "Travis is invited to all family events and will be there," a source previously shared. "He and Kylie are on very good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three. Kylie would never leave Travis out on vacation with Stormi and is glad she is included. Stormi is her first priority."