Kylie Jenner compares the relationship with Travis Scott after the separation with that of best friends

Although he is no longer with the rapper & # 39; Astroworld & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; states that & # 39; remain connected and coordinated & # 39; For the sake of your little daughter.

Kylie Jenner has insisted that he maintains a "great relationship" with Travis Scott (II) Although they are no longer a couple.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star and rapper" Astroworld "share their daughter Stormi, two, but they separated last year after more than two years together.

However, Kylie insisted on a conversation with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar that they are "like best friends" as they work together to be parents together.

"We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated," he said. "I think of (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi."

The 22-year-old girl reflected that growing up in the spotlight has helped her prepare Stormi for "all the negativity that comes with the Internet."

"I think about it a lot because the world is so crazy now," he reflected. "I am doing everything possible, although it is still small, to remind you how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures."

He added: "I think it would feel different if I always covered my face like & # 39; Don't look! & # 39;".

And about the possibility of having more children, he confirmed: "I definitely feel pressure to give him a brother, but there is no plan."