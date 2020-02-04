Kylie Jenner channels Marie Antoinette on the cover of "Harpers Bazaar,quot;

%MINIFYHTML83d27f6f1ecc844ca62ec713bf1f6f5211% %MINIFYHTML83d27f6f1ecc844ca62ec713bf1f6f5212%

After the second birthday of his daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner is the last cover star of the magazine "Harpers Bazaar,quot;. She talks about her shared foster relationship with former Travis Scott, if she wants more children and more.

The latest issue of "Harpers Bazaar,quot; features the youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, dressed in a theme by Marie Antoinette. Naturally, she talks about her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, but the issues that seem to have her most interested fans involve the current state of her relationship with former boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott.

Speaking of Travis, Kylie said this:

“We have a great relationship. We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think of (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi. ”

She continued, adding how she is trying to raise her daughter in the spotlight:

“I think about it a lot because the world is so crazy now. Exposing it to all the negativity that comes with the internet, I also think about that. I am doing my best, although it is still small, to remind you how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. It's just our life. "

Kylie also addressed whether or not she is ready to have more children:

“All my friends pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give him a brother, but there is no plan. "

Meanwhile, the wait continues to see how all this takes place in real time when the next season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot; premieres later this year.

Roommates, what do you think about this?