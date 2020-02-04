Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever, but …

What's really going on between Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott?

The parents of Stormi Webster They have been in very friendly terms since their separation at the end of 2019, but fans wonder if they will ever be together again officially. the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee added fuel to the rumors of reconciliation over the weekend with their reunion at their daughter's star-filled birthday party.

As for the current situation of the celebrity couple, a source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis are not officially together again, but they are professionals in the joint upbringing of Stormi at this time. Stormi keeps them very close and they are in incredible terms."

"Organizing Stormi's birthday party and everyday life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever," the source continues. "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and they are very happy at the stage they are in now. It has been mentioned many times but they keep up."