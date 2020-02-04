Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wore matching Saks Potts costumes at Epic Stormi 2.0's birthday party

Stormi Webster celebrated her second birthday on Saturday with an elaborate party, but what fans noticed was that the girl was twinning with her mother, Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's photos, both with Saks Potts, began to go viral on Sunday morning after people started sharing photos and videos of the event on their social media platforms. The mother and daughter wore pale pink metallic top and pants from the Saks Potts Collection 13 and fans loved the duo's appearance.

The metallic glow reflected the bright lights of the Stormi World event and the photos of mother and daughter looked fabulous. Some of the photos that Kylie Jenner shared showed her crouching and hugging her little girl, carrying her in her arms, sitting in the Frozen World room where Stormi played with movie figures and spent time with other party guests, such as Hailey Bieber . Stormi and Kylie combined the sets with white sneakers.

Saks Potts shared a photo of the couple wearing the outfits and shared the following legend.

"KYLIE JENNER & STORMI WEARING SP COL13 – PREVIEW IT NOW – BIO LINK,quot;

The collection is not yet fully available, but Ssense has the outfit in an aquamarine color.

You can see some additional photos of Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner in their sets of Saks Potts in the following video player.

It was known that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were not going to spare any expense for their daughter's second birthday party, but not everyone thinks the fancy party was a good idea.

Some people are criticizing the couple for what they say is not teaching humility to their little girl and some even say they will make Stormi narcissistic by surrounding herself with images of herself at all times.

The Stormi World party used the slogan 2 is better than 1 and was filled with amusement park attractions, food stalls and Stormi's face at every step.

You can see more scenes from Stormi World below.

What do you think of those who criticize Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for their extravagant party?

Do you think it was too much or fair for a billionaire's son?



