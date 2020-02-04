KUWK: Kylie Jenner admits that many pressure her to give Stormi a brother soon

%MINIFYHTML44dc710e812440be08a8508b6bedf56411% %MINIFYHTML44dc710e812440be08a8508b6bedf56412%

During a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie Jenner admitted that she feels the pressure of giving her daughter, Stormi, a brother as soon as possible! While the makeup mogul mentioned earlier that he has no immediate plans to get pregnant again, it turns out that he feels he should.

That is because there are quite a few people who insist that they should already add to their family.

‘All my friends pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel the pressure of giving Stormi a brother, "he told the media.

However, Kylie stressed once again that, as far as she is concerned, "there is no plan,quot; to have more children at this time.

The KUWK star would prefer to make the most of his time with little Stormi and discover the situation of the brothers later in life.

After all, she had her pretty young girl, so there's no hurry!

But even though Kylie is such a young mother, she has proven time and again that she is very good at it and it is quite clear that she also enjoys the role.

As for her relationship with the boy's baby dad, rapper Travis Scott, she revealed that: ‘We have such a great relationship. We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. "

It is no secret that they are on a break when it comes to romance, but it is very clear that they still put their son first and that is the best they can do in their situation.

Kylie also shared that she has learned a lot from her own parents when it comes to a harmonious relationship of shared parenting.

‘I think of (Kris and Cailtlyn) in situations with Stormi, what would they do. They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi, "he said.



