KJ Apa of Riverdale confirms a new romance with a kiss

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
According to KJ Apa, It was love at first sight."
Late Monday, the Riverdale The star apparently confirmed that he is in the middle of a new romance thanks to a single click. On his Instagram page, the actor posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a kiss with a mysterious woman whose hat hides his face.
The two seem to be kissing outside in their outerwear, Apa with a drink in hand.
"Coup de foudre,quot;, the star captioned the shot, which translates as "love at first sight,quot; in French.
While it is not confirmed with whom Apa is sharing the moment, according to Instagram comments in the post, fans believe he is a model Clara Berry.
Coincidentally, Berry last published a photo of herself in Paris with a French title. Are these two together in the city of light?
While we will have to keep our eyes wide open to get more clues from the Star, Apa doesn't seem like someone who takes appointments lightly.
"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl," he said. Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I'm pretty busy right now. I don't know how much I have to offer someone right now."
The following year, it seemed that he was more open to the subject.
"I've changed for sure. But that's all I really want to say. Well, that, and I'm very happy," he said. Seventeen in April 2018 when asked if he was looking to start dating. In July, he was seen holding hands and exchanging a kiss with his The purpose of a dog Y I still believe co-star Britt robertsonat a Comic-Con 2019 party.
"The point is that I don't think it matters if you're looking for a relationship or not," he said. Seventeen. "It is not up to us to decide when we know the love of our lives."
Maybe that moment has finally arrived!
