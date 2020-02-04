KJ Apa of Riverdale confirms a new romance with a kiss

According to KJ Apa, It was love at first sight."

Late Monday, the Riverdale The star apparently confirmed that he is in the middle of a new romance thanks to a single click. On his Instagram page, the actor posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a kiss with a mysterious woman whose hat hides his face.

The two seem to be kissing outside in their outerwear, Apa with a drink in hand.

"Coup de foudre,quot;, the star captioned the shot, which translates as "love at first sight,quot; in French.

While it is not confirmed with whom Apa is sharing the moment, according to Instagram comments in the post, fans believe he is a model Clara Berry.

Coincidentally, Berry last published a photo of herself in Paris with a French title. Are these two together in the city of light?