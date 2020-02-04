Kim Kardashian reveals that the northwest does not eat this

Not offer northwest A cheeseburger.

While the Kardashians are one of the most famous families in the world, we continue to learn new things about them, including the new generation of sibling youth. During an impromptu question and answer session on Twitter on Monday night, the famous mother of four children Kim Kardashian He answered some of the most pressing questions from fans, including what is his favorite cheat meal ("Eggos, I suppose or Top Ramen. But in reality that is only at home. It depends on the city he is in,quot;), his favorite movie ("Beverly Hills Troop Y Clueless") and his favorite type of Oreos (" Big Stuff Oreos ").

While discussing the topic of his food preferences, the SKIMS tycoon elaborated his plant-based diet and revealed that his well-known kiddos also eat plant-based, except for his 6-year-old firstborn.

"However, North is a Pescatarian," he said in a tweet, referring to the name of a person who eats fish, but not meat.