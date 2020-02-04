Kim Kardashian reveals that she has never used her $ 50,000 pool and shows the northwest pink room in the new issue of Architectural Digest

%MINIFYHTMLace2f9349d0ad560dffd3af9ee11028e11% %MINIFYHTMLace2f9349d0ad560dffd3af9ee11028e12%

Kim Kardashian is opening her house to Architectural Digest and sat down with Kanye West for an in-depth interview with the magazine. Fans may know that Kim and Kanye have adopted a minimalist theme for their home. They make great use of the space with many solid colors and, while white is the color of choice for many rooms, they showed a picture of their daughter North West's room and is solid pink! One of the most shocking revelations of the interview is that Kim Kardashian has never used her incredible $ 50,000 fund!

Kim and Kanye appear in the March issue of the magazine where they adorn the cover and show their mansion located in Hidden Hills. Kim and Kanye had an interesting exchange during the interview and the video images are becoming viral. North West interrupted his interview looking for a place to sit. She wanted to curl up with Kanye and the interview wasn't going to deter her. North pulled up a stool and decided that he should stay in the room while his parents answered his questions.

Kim shared photos from the Architectural Digest photo session with her 159.1 million Instagram followers, where they received more than 500,000 likes. You can see those photos below.

Kim not only revealed that he had never been in his own pool, but was also surprised when he said they had no jacuzzi. Kanye did not like the overall design of the jacuzzi pool and decided not to build one. The original floor plan featured two pools, which were removed, and then a large pool was created instead.

The tour of the house follows an interview that Kim and Kanye gave Vogue magazine where they answered questions and also showed their home.

You can watch a video where Kim Kardashian answers Vogue's 73 questions in the following video player.

Here is another video with the house of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

What do you think about the way Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have designed their home?

Are you surprised that Kim has never used her own pool?



