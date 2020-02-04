Kenya Moore hair products are some of the most appreciated

Kenya Moore created its line of hair care products for women who have damaged their hair due to the use of heat, too much style, wigs, etc. People really appreciate their products, and they always make sure they tell you this on social media.

Here is the recent publication of Kenya:

‘#MooreHairCareMondays There are so many unbelievers that a chocolate girl with thick, long and healthy hair has to be a wig! And if you wear a protective style from time to time, the story turns, it's not your hair … 🤦🏾‍♀️ Wrong! I developed a complete line for hair care dedicated to the growth of your own hair, reversing the damage that lace fronts, tight braids, heat damage and bad extensions have caused to our hair. If you want MOORE hair, get it today! @sallybeauty @kenyamoorehair @amazon ", Kenya subtitled its publication.

A follower told Kenya: ‘My sister and I bought your products. We love you, thanks! ❤️ ’and the RHOA star jumped in the comments to show his gratitude to this fan.

A fan asked: ‘Hello Miss, I live on the island. I always wash my hair. It is natural but does not seem to be growing. Any product suggestions? I can order today 💖 ’

Kenya responded with: ‘all products in the line work together. For best results, use the full line. "

A fan told Kenya: ‘Why do you feel you have to prove that your hair is your hair? If so, great because black women can and have beautiful natural hair. If not, well because black women, I should say that all women now wear wigs and fabrics. Haters gonna hate. It's your life, your hair or not, just be happy. "

Another person said, "I didn't hear anything but good things about Moore's hair care, but I can never find it anywhere because it always sold out," I'm dying to try this collection! "

Someone replied that Sally has the products and that they also have all kinds of promotions.

Have you tried Kenyan products so far?



