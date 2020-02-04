Kawhi Leonard promises & # 39; more improvements to come & # 39; of LA Clippers | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard said the Los Angeles Clippers are looking for "more improvements,quot; after a tough victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George added 19 when the Clippers canceled a 15-point deficit in the first half to get their eighth victory in their last 10 games.

Both Clippers superstars made crucial plays in the final stretch. The dump with one hand from Leonard gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining. Leonard then blocked DeMar DeRozan's shot, and George's jumper made it 106-102.

Patty Mills hit a triple with two seconds remaining to attract the Spurs within one. Lou Williams was fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills' half-court noise before the bell fell short.

The streak of nine consecutive Leonard games with at least 30 points ended. George had a record of 12 rebounds in the season to go with a game of eight assists.

"There are still more improvements ahead," Leonard said of the Clippers. "He came out a little flat and at first he didn't play much in the defensive game, it took a little while to pick him up."















0:26



Paul George drove to the hoop to make a spectacular three-point play during the 108-105 victory of the LA Clippers over the San Antonio Spurs



In NBA TV After the game, Candace Parker, Isiah Thomas and Grant Hill discussed the Clippers' victory and agreed with Leonard's assessment of his team.

"I think (Clippers coach) Doc (Rivers) said it, they need 10-15 games on the stretch after the All-Star break with everyone healthy and they will solve it," Parker said.

"What scares are the Clippers (ability to do) settings defensively. (Spurs Guard) DeMar DeRozan had a great first half, shot 10 of 13 from the field, then (limited to) only 1 of 13 in The second half.

"I think we learn each other on the defensive side (it is key for the Clippers). Offensively it will come. We think that in the season they would be absolutely dominant on the defensive side and they have not been. Many that is because people feel and they don't play consecutive games and load management. "

















2:11



Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs visit to the LA Clippers in week 16 of the NBA season



"When you look at the Clippers, Doc has the luxury of saying that & # 39; we only need 10 to 15 games to do it right & # 39;" said Thomas. "How many league coaches would love to have that luxury?"

"Speaking of luxuries, in the final stretch, we have seen a lot of Kawhi Leonard with the ball in his hands, but Paul George, isolated, one by one, took a big shot to win the game (putting the Clippers) four up with few seconds left, "Hill said.

"If you throw Kawhi, Paul George and Lou Williams, you have three closers who can get baskets that are not afraid of great moments and can win your games in the postseason."

