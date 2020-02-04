Kailyn Lowry's teenage mom co-stars react to her pregnancy News

Kailyn Lowry It is feeling love!

Early today, the Teen mom 2 Star surprised his fans and followers by sharing some important family news on Instagram. It turns out that he is waiting for baby number 4.

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" Kailyn shared on Instagram. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been some difficult months. I've had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"

As soon as the news was made public, fans and followers expressed enthusiasm on social networks. As for the co-stars of Kailyn, they were so happy for the proud mother.

"Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and his children! What exciting news!" Leah Messer shared with E! News exclusively. "I have the feeling that this could be the girl she always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him!"