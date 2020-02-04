Kailyn Lowry, the teenage mom, is pregnant with baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry She is ready to expand her family in 2020.

the Teen mom 2 Star went to Instagram on Tuesday morning and announced that he is waiting for his fourth child.

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon! I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been a difficult month. I have had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy," Kailyn shared. in social networks. "This week I am starting to feel a little better and I really hope it continues like this! @ Peanut has been an incredible support for me since I discovered that I was pregnant again. I went through morning sickness and nausea while trying to keep the news a secret. quite insulating. There are many useful threads in the application of other women who have also passed it. "

The MTV reality star shared: "It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're a mother, pregnant or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an incredible space to build friendships." , find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There is nothing like the support of other women to help him. "