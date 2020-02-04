K. Michelle on the substitute for & # 39; Clout-Chasing & # 39 ;: & # 39; I'm not using that clown! & # 39;

K. Michelle recently sat down for an interview in which she broke up with her "influence chase,quot; substitute, calling her "clown,quot; and declaring that she will not use her services.

K. Michelle appeared in Love & Hip Hop with a woman named Tannae, who said she would be the surrogate mother of her twins, but when Madame Noire asked her, K. Michelle said she would now use an agency for all her surrogate mother's needs. , and proceeded to tear Tannae.

"Oh, hell, no. I'm not using that clown. Let me ask you something. If you have nothing, right? Nothing. Someone has paid for all of your children. Your children's birthday parties since they were on earth . I met this woman in Ikea, "he told MN.

"Someone whom you call even for gas money. They help you, because I always end up helping someone. Then they put you on TV and you go behind my back and sign a Love and Hip Hop contract. They use it as negotiating power against me, thinking, we have your story, you have to sign up. Well, as long as there are no eggs in it, you'll never have my story! You're never going to corner me. But the fact that that was even tried for something as serious as life of a child, do you understand what I say? That is really bad, "said the r & b star.

"Then you do this behind my back after I help you, then you negotiated a contract of only $ 500. If you had gone through me, do you know how much money I could have gotten you? For you and those babies to appear in that program,quot; I would have tried to make each Baby had at least three to $ 5,000 per pop. But you went behind my back. You did it and I let it pass. I'm still praying for that. "