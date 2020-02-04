Home Entertainment K. Michelle on the substitute for & # 39; Clout-Chasing & #...

K. Michelle on the substitute for & # 39; Clout-Chasing & # 39 ;: & # 39; I'm not using that clown! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

K. Michelle recently sat down for an interview in which she broke up with her "influence chase,quot; substitute, calling her "clown,quot; and declaring that she will not use her services.

K. Michelle appeared in Love & Hip Hop with a woman named Tannae, who said she would be the surrogate mother of her twins, but when Madame Noire asked her, K. Michelle said she would now use an agency for all her surrogate mother's needs. , and proceeded to tear Tannae.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©