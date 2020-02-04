Justin Timberlake smiles with Jessica Biel at the premiere of & # 39; The Sinner & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The February 3 event marks the couple's first official public appearance since the hit maker & # 39; SexyBack & # 39; holding the hand of co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel they stood together on Monday night, February 3, when they made their first public appearance since the singer was photographed looking cozy with her co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The hitmaker "SexyBack" faced criticism in November (19) when he was photographed holding Wainwright's hand while his "Palm tree"Co-star put his hand on the knee of the married singer / actor during a night in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Later, Timberlake issued an online statement insisting that "nothing happened", but expressed regret for his "strong lapse at trial" and shared his grief for moving his "amazing wife" for "such a shameful situation" .

But on Monday, the couple showed that they really left the incident behind by posing for photos at the premiere of the third season of "The sinner"in West Hollywood.

While Timberlake chose not to walk the red carpet with his wife, the couple smiled from ear to ear when they were interrupted at the later party.

Biel is still an executive producer on "The Sinner", although he only appears in the first season. The third series of the show, starring Matthew Bomer, premieres in the United States this week.

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and are parents of Silas, a four-year-old son.