Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the first event together after the drama

Everything seems fine between Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel.

Last night, the married couple made a public appearance together in The sinner Premiere of the third season in Los Angeles, marking its slow but steady return to the spotlight after the public drama with Timberlake & # 39; s Palm tree co-star, Alisha Wainright.

Biel, who starred The sinnerThe first season and now he is one of the producers of the program, he walked alone on the red carpet of the premiere and met Timberlake within the event, where they posed for the photos.

the Seventh sky the alum looked more elegant than ever with a black and white check blazer, a buttoned white blouse, a black pencil skirt, black shoes and hanging earrings. His hair was combed in an elegant and loose bun at the top of his head. Timberlake opted for a similar pattern, although his navy blue check suit was more subtle than his wife's blazer.

The couple looked as happy as ever in the photos, so it seems they have overcome their difficulties.