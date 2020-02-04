Justin Bieber says his drug abuse was out of control: he took pills and smoked blunts every morning

Justin Bieber recently launched a new series of docuseries called Seasons on YouTube, in which he extensively discussed his struggles with substance abuse. Page Six reported on one of the episodes, "The Dark Season," which explores addiction to 25-year-old pills.

Reportedly, he got so bad at a point that his team checked him regularly to make sure he was fine. ME! News, who first reported on the recently published clip, says his safety would enter his room at night to control his pulse.

Bieber states that the public and their fans never realized how crazy he went. Every morning, he got up and smoked blunt and pills, almost the moment he got out of bed. Bieber says he started taking pills, taking codeine, psilocybin mushrooms and taking MDMA as a way to escape his feelings.

"He was young," Bieber began, adding that while it is normal to experiment with different behavior patterns when he was young, his life was always in front of a camera, so there was additional exposure and pressure. In addition, he had access to a large amount of money and resources that the average person simply would not have.

In addition, the 25-year-old singer believes that his education in the industry played a key role in his subsequent struggles. Bieber admitted that his search for happiness, based on material possessions and other pleasant experiences, became a vice.

Bieber says he never grew up with the same kind of security as others. For that reason, he sought comfort in ways that often manifested as vices. As most know, Bieber has always been open and honest about his struggles with mental health, including depression and anxiety.

In addition, Bieber admits that his doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen, helped him finally recover, as did his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who, according to him, refused to date him unless he felt sober.

Regarding the future, Bieber is trying his best to become a better person, which will also help him be a better husband and friend. Bieber has started working on music again. Fans of the singer and songwriter know that he has just released a new song called "Yummy."



