Justin Bieber details his drug abuse in a new documentary

Roommates, while The Biebs continues to release new images of his trip during his four-year break and sheds light on what has happened, but most importantly, what he has been able to overcome, he becomes very sincere over a dark period of time where I was abusing drugs.

In the documentary material that premiered on YouTube, we know it as "Season,quot;. Justin admits he was basically a functional addict. He said, looking back at those moments, they were "crazy,quot; and "terrifying." Justin, who is now 25 and a married man, said his addiction was so bad at a time that his team would have to check from time to time to make sure he was still alive. "People don't know how bad it got. It was legitimately crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was take pills and smoke a joint and start my day. It just got scary."

He also added: "My security would enter my room at night to control my pulse," according to E news. Apparently, the Biebs were taking pills, drinking lean, making Molly and drinking mushrooms.

He also shed light on what he initially did resort to drugs, proving their childhood and past experiences. "I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there were things hanging in front of me," he said. "If I get this, I will be happy. If I do this, I will be happy. These are things that I think many people with safe homes learn at an early age. I never heard that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and responsibility. "

If you have not tuned the documentary, we definitely recommend it, as it sheds light on your situation!