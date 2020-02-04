Judge dies who pushed graft cases against former president of Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – A powerful federal judge in Argentina who handled a series of corruption cases against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner died early Tuesday, injecting uncertainty into the country's most politically prosecuted.
Judge Claudio Bonadio, 64, died nine months after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor.
Judges in Argentina play a critical role in investigating the accusations, giving them the kind of power exercised by prosecutors in the United States. Judge Bonadio had worked on cases against Mrs. Kirchner and people close to her with unusual zeal, and it was not clear if many of her cases would be prosecuted at a time when her political power is on the rise.
The reactions to his death underlined how polarizing he became for decades in a bank that has been infamous for its opacity and its tendency to meddle in national politics.
In the hours after his death, the phrase "divine justice,quot; was trending on Twitter in Argentina when Mrs. Kirchner's allies, who was president from 2007 to 2015, criticized the judge. Meanwhile, his political opponents flooded social media terms with praise for the judge, who was on the bench for 26 years.
Ms. Kirchner and other powerful people who served in her government as president have long been prosecuted for allegations of corruption, including claims of manipulated public works contracts and bribery schemes. His trial in one of the cases began last year, but a verdict has not yet been issued.
The large number of criminal cases he faces questions the viability of his presidential candidacy last year. Seeming to recognize that, Mrs. Kirchner asked Alberto Fernández, a less polarizing figure of her Peronist political movement, to run on top of the ballot and keep a low profile. as a candidate for vice president.
Fernandez easily defeated former President Mauricio Macri in October, paving the way for Mrs. Kirchner to return to power.
In one of his last actions before going on vacation in January, Judge Bonadio ordered Ms. Kirchner and others to be tried for an alleged effort to steal money from public works contracts. The case surprised the Argentines not only because more than 100 people were charged, but also because of the detailed evidence in the notebooks filled by a driver who allegedly saw that money bags were delivered in the city.
Judge Bonadio issued several orders to detain Mrs. Kirchner before her trials began. Mrs. Kirchner avoided going to prison because her seat in the Senate at that time gave her immunity.
Long before the case was filed, Judge Bonadio tried to arrest Mrs. Kirchner. for treason and other charges related to Iran's alleged participation in the 1994 attack on a Jewish community center in the Argentine capital that killed 85 people.
Judge Bonadio also accused Ms. Kirchner of corruption related to purchases of liquefied natural gas and alleged that she led an effort to defraud the government through the dollar futures market. He also accused her, along with her son and daughter, of money laundering in relation to a family real estate company.
Judges in Argentina have a long history of aggressively persecuting certain politicians while turning a blind eye to the misdeeds of others, leading to accusations of political bias.
Ms. Kirchner has argued that Judge Bonadio conducted unsubstantiated cases against her in an effort to prevent her from returning to the elected office. In her 2019 memoirs, "Sincerely," Mrs. Kirchner called Judge Bonadio "the hitman." Months before resigning from the presidency, Mrs. Kirchner characterized the judge as an "extortionist,quot; and said he was part of a mafia.
The United for Change party, which allied with the former president, Mr. Macri, and opposed Ms. Kirchner, issued a statement expressing hope that the cases overseen by Judge Bonadio move on despite his death.
Argentina's justice system is known to change with political winds and it has been widely speculated that cases against Ms. Kirchner and her allies would stop now that she is back in power.
Corruption cases filed against former presidents and other powerful politicians have often lasted for years and even decades without a resolution.
Several of the cases presented by Judge Bonadio against Mrs. Kirchner had advanced extraordinarily rapidly.
%MINIFYHTML1d7171da333d79e01499d2328f3d684313%