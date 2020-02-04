Judge dies who pushed graft cases against former president of Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – A powerful federal judge in Argentina who handled a series of corruption cases against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner died early Tuesday, injecting uncertainty into the country's most politically prosecuted.

Judge Claudio Bonadio, 64, died nine months after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor.

Judges in Argentina play a critical role in investigating the accusations, giving them the kind of power exercised by prosecutors in the United States. Judge Bonadio had worked on cases against Mrs. Kirchner and people close to her with unusual zeal, and it was not clear if many of her cases would be prosecuted at a time when her political power is on the rise.

The reactions to his death underlined how polarizing he became for decades in a bank that has been infamous for its opacity and its tendency to meddle in national politics.

In the hours after his death, the phrase "divine justice,quot; was trending on Twitter in Argentina when Mrs. Kirchner's allies, who was president from 2007 to 2015, criticized the judge. Meanwhile, his political opponents flooded social media terms with praise for the judge, who was on the bench for 26 years.