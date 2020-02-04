Jordan Fisher shares an emotional moment of him proposing to his girlfriend

%MINIFYHTML1f1989b9dd001fe8932e65b393aeaa2611% %MINIFYHTML1f1989b9dd001fe8932e65b393aeaa2612%

The adorable and touching YouTube video sees the cartoonist John Ambrose in & # 39; To all the boys I've loved before 2 & # 39; He asks his girlfriend Ellie Woods a question by a beautiful lake.

Jordan Fisher has treated fans with his full proposal video Eight months after asking Ellie Woods, the actor who plays John Ambrose in "To all the boys I've loved before"The sequel went to its YouTube channel to share a footage of almost 15 minutes that captures the moment he knelt and the subsequent celebration.

At the beginning of the video, the 25-year-old actor can be seen taking his girlfriend to his parents' beach house in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. When the two arrived in the backyard of the house, a friend came out to give them a serenade with an interpretation of Daniel César"The best part". Then he asked the question, presenting a pear-shaped diamond ring of 2.75 carats.

The images continued with the happy couple celebrating their commitment to family and friends. In the description box, Fisher noted that the video of the proposal was recorded by his "dear friend Andrew Rose." He added: "What a wonderful day it was!"

Fisher first announced his commitment to Woods in May 2019. At that time, he uploaded a brief clip of his proposal on Instagram. "05/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question … and she said yes," she said next to the post. "I love you so much, Ellie Woods. I can't wait to become my wife, MY WIFE."

Woods has also used the photo sharing platform to share similar images. In the attached caption of her own publication, the University of Alabama student shared: "05/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! I can't wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let's get married! "

Speaking of his relationship with Woods, Fisher shared with PEOPLE that they first met when he was 13 years old and became best friends. His friendship later became romance, and the "Dancing with the stars"Alumbre claimed to know that she is the one she is going to marry" almost two months after leaving. "

About what he finally decided to propose, Fisher explained: "When I talk to someone about love and being in love, it's not so much about imagining your life with that person but trying to imagine your life without that person. When I realized Very At first I couldn't imagine my life without Ellie, I was like & # 39; I have to do something about it! & # 39; "