Jon Gosselin says that mother Kate has taken her son Collin from her brothers. He has not had contact with them!

It's no secret that Jon and Kate Gosselin don't have a good relationship! That said, the man did not hesitate to criticize his ex for allegedly alienating his son, Collin, from his brothers.

As fans know, the boy, along with his sister Hannah, lives with his father while the rest of the children are under the care of his mother.

So, Jon now claims that the boy has no "contact,quot; with the rest of his family and that everything is due to Kate's "alienation."

Jon and Kate continue to have drama about custody of their children and it doesn't seem to end soon.

According to him, by law, 15-year-old sextuplets can choose which father they want to live with, so Hannah and Collin have chosen him.

However, it seems that this could mean that at least one of them, Collin in particular, is far from his brothers.

This is something Jon discussed while on the First Class Fatherhood podcast, early today.

He said that "what my lawyer and his lawyer decided is that custody is in the hands of my children." So, if they decide to live with mom or if they decide to live with dad, it's up to them. So I have 2, there could be more to come. "

He went on to say that "right now it is very tumultuous." There is no contact between Collin and his brothers. There is contact between Hannah and the other brothers. The problem now is that we have parental alienation and we also have alienation between siblings. So, with the ad litem tutor, she is trying to ease that and I am trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah's therapist. So that the therapist can talk with the other brothers and try to find common ground. I think it's super important. "



