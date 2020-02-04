Jon Gosselin says Kate is preventing Collin from seeing his brothers

Jon Gosselin is giving an update on his and Kate GosselinThey are eight children.
First Jon and Kate Plus 8 Star has claimed that there is a "tumultuous,quot; relationship between children living with him and children living with his ex. During an interview in the First class paternity, posted on YouTube on February 2, Jon talked about his divorce from Kate and how children Hannah Y Collin, two of the sextuplets, came to live with him.
"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle," Jon said. "I shared custody, I lost some children, I had a joint legal right, I lost the legal right, I regained the legal right. When Hannah was 12 years old, she wanted to live with me, so I had to legalize again, and then they gave me custody shared. And then, suddenly now, I noticed her. "
Jon explained that he has gone through nine lawyers and that he "probably spent,quot; $ 1.3 million in court.
"I have exclusive custody of Collin, Kate has no contact with him, so there are many things that happened with him," Jon shared. "So, I finished with two, there could be more, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle … I just didn't give up, I still won't give up."
The 42-year-old said his lawyers and Kate's decided that custody is left to their children.
"So, if they decide to move in with mom or if they decide to live with dad, it's up to them," Jon explained. "We have an ad litem tutor, so it's like having a third father, if there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the ad litem guardian and she is a court representative and the judge, so she can take a better decision if there is a dispute between mom and dad. "
Jon said this "has changed everything."
When asked how is the relationship between the children who live with him and the children who live with Kate, Jon shared: "At this time, it is very tumultuous, more or less, because there is no contact between Collin and his other brothers. There is contact between Hannah and the other brothers. "
"So, the problem right now is that we have alienation from parents and we have alienation from siblings," Jon said, adding that the ad litem tutor is trying to "relieve,quot; that situation.
Jon also said he is trying to get family therapy and try to find common ground.
You can see what else Jon said about his family and his relationship with Kate in the video above.
ME! News has contacted Kate for comment and she has not responded.
