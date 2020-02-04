Jon Gosselin says Kate is preventing Collin from seeing his brothers

Jon Gosselin is giving an update on his and Kate GosselinThey are eight children.

First Jon and Kate Plus 8 Star has claimed that there is a "tumultuous,quot; relationship between children living with him and children living with his ex. During an interview in the First class paternity, posted on YouTube on February 2, Jon talked about his divorce from Kate and how children Hannah Y Collin, two of the sextuplets, came to live with him.

"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle," Jon said. "I shared custody, I lost some children, I had a joint legal right, I lost the legal right, I regained the legal right. When Hannah was 12 years old, she wanted to live with me, so I had to legalize again, and then they gave me custody shared. And then, suddenly now, I noticed her. "

Jon explained that he has gone through nine lawyers and that he "probably spent,quot; $ 1.3 million in court.