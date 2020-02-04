Joe Denly's entries are vital to England's hopes in all its forms, says Rob Key | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLfad891148564758caf610822d730c13911% %MINIFYHTMLfad891148564758caf610822d730c13912%

Joe Denly scored his third half-century ODI when England recovered to post 258-8 against South Africa in Cape Town

Joe Denly's 87 in the opening ODI against South Africa could prove crucial, as his goal is to keep his Test place and press for a regular spot in England's white ball squads, says Rob Key.

Denly averaged only 30 in the victory of Test Series 3-1 over Proteas, reflecting his career average in the longest form, and is sweating instead before the March games in Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old also hopes to reach the England T20 World Cup team in Australia later this year and showed his one-day skills by scoring in the defeat of Eoin Morgan's team in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a major blow to him," he said. Sky sports Key expert, a former teammate of Denly & # 39; s in Kent. "In the test team, he is almost who people are starting to focus on

"There have been a couple of stories that he will be the one who will miss the tour of Sri Lanka, that Jonny Bairstow could return, even if that seems a bit premature."

"Therefore, an entry like that is important, especially in a pitch like that. There wasn't much spin, but hitting was not easy and he had to find a way to manipulate the spinner."

Denly hit two six and six four in his 87 from 103 balls

"You just felt that if you had failed here, you might not have many more opportunities to show what you can do. You have simply improved your claim for all formats."

Denly reached his highest ODI score, and the third fifty in the format, as England recovered from 131-6 to place 258 in Newlands, only for South Africa to overcome that total with 14 extra balls, thanks mainly to Quinton de Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) getting 173 for the second gate of the Proteas.

The best of the first ODI action between South Africa and England while the hosts achieved victory in Newlands

"I would have been desperate for a hundred," added Key de Denly, who has not yet won a ton for England in any format, with a better of 94 in the final Ash Test of the 2019 series, at The Oval.

"It's almost becoming a recurring theme now: many openings, played well, but you must be so desperate for that three-figure score."

Denly connected six-fourths and two-sixs from No. 5 and shared a 91-place spot in the seventh wicket with Chris Woakes in the latter's 100th ODI for England to obtain a total that, according to him, could have been a test for the hosts, who can now conclude a series victory with a game to spare in Durban on Friday.

De Kock is a sensational player. He was sensational in the test matches and his ODI record is pretty good. He and Bavuma played quite well without too much pressure. They did not have to go chasing the game and also ran very well. We could not generate pressure Joe Denly

"It's nice to escape in the first ODI, but I never felt the best fluency." "I left reasonably happy to have achieved a score that we could defend, so it was disappointing not to be on the winning side."

"I had to do a lot of hard work out there, but I think I could have got some cutters a little more and maybe 10, 15, 20 more. I think we would have been in the game at that time.

"South Africa resolved it quite quickly, it addressed its cutters from the beginning, made it difficult to score and did not throw many pitches, boundary balls. There were not many impulse changes."

