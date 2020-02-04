Jimmy Butler says that & # 39; felt like Luka & # 39; by scoring 38 points in the Heat victory over 76ers | NBA News

Jimmy Butler said he felt like Luka Doncic, as he accumulated 38 points in the season in the loss of the Miami 76 of his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler shook off the idea that a game against his former team should have additional meaning. Victory was all that mattered.

"I felt great, I felt like Luka (Doncic) out there. You know that's what he's been doing and it's really impressive. More than anything, I'm super happy that we've received the & # 39; W & # 39 ;. I never worry about the offense. & # 39; Hell, I'm never worried about defense. I'm just worried about winning. "

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr added 15 points for Miami, which set season highs for points and margin of victory.

Asked for NBA TVDennis Scott, about being selected, along with Adebayo, for the All-Star Game in Chicago on February 16, said Butler: "I'm excited but I'm really happy for Bam. He deserves it, no matter how hard he works,quot; I think all the team, this whole organization has trusted him with the ball. To do it on both sides of the floor, it's hard to do it, but he does it. "

Butler was 14 of 20 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line. The Heat committed only three turnovers; his previous minimum franchise for a game was four, set against Orlando on January 24, 2009.

"We just want to improve as the season progresses and we knew that this game was important from the point of view of being able to climb 3-1 against one of the teams we face in this competitive Eastern Conference." Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It matters."

"I hope so," he said. "This is the way & # 39; Spo & # 39; (coach Spoelstra) wants us to play on the defensive side. We just have to make sure and do it. We are a great team at home but now we have a stretch on the road."

"You have to play even better after the break (All-Star). Every day after the break it becomes increasingly important."

"(My teammates) know they need to continue studying the game, work on their game and take care of their bodies. We have a good group."

