Jessica Simpson's Elle Woods-inspired outfit will make your day

Jessica Simpson serving a look. What, as if it were difficult?
On Tuesday, the singer gave us some important vibes from Elle Woods while in New York City. With a completely pink outfit, which consisted of a bright raincoat trench coat that featured a spectacular neck and pink leather cuffs, buttoned shirt and pink wide leg pants, the Open book the author looked super stylish in her monochrome set while channeling Reese witherspoon2001 character Legally blonde.
To combine everything, he combined the striking appearance with a vibrant pink bag, shoes with pink platform and matching lucite sunglasses. For an extra touch, the mother of three opted for a pair of large silver rings and tons of shiny rings. The only thing missing was a canine companion.
Excited to show how she mastered the outfit, Jessica took Instagram and shared a photo of her look. She captioned her post, "Channeling My Inside Elle Woods #OpenBookLOOKS."
Speaking of her #OpenBookLOOKS, the "With You,quot; singer documented the look that shook at the first stop of the New York stage of her book tour.
Achieving the perfect combination of elegance and avant-garde, Jessica looks in a black dress that hugs the body, which featured an elegant high neck and long sleeves. She complemented with black boots, a gold bracelet, rectangular black sunglasses and a wallet inspired by the 2000s.
Earlier this week, Jessica showed her love for prints with a snake skin print jumpsuit. Staying on the theme with the wild theme of the look, he combined the wrap-around style piece with snakeskin ankle boots with heels and black sunglasses, which also featured the fashionable print on the top of the frames.
For your visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live Last week, the "Public Affair,quot; singer kept things bold with a vibrant green ensemble. But for this interview, all anyone could talk about was their anecdote about kissing Justin Timberlake, which said it took place after she and her ex Nick Lachey He had divorced in 2006.
"After divorcing and not having a relationship, I was, like in my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought: & # 39; Oh, this is interesting & # 39;" he recalled. "And he took out his phone and started writing. And I was like,‘ Okay, I hope that is not, like, another girl. Like, did I stick my tongue out too much or, you know? "
"But apparently he and Ryan Gosling "He bet who would kiss me first when they were 12," he continued. "And so, he sent a text message to Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like,‘ Oh, it's fine. Um … Then we didn't kiss again. That's done. & # 39; "
We do not need a law degree to know that this is iconic!
