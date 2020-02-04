Jessica Simpson's Elle Woods-inspired outfit will make your day

Jessica Simpson serving a look. What, as if it were difficult?

On Tuesday, the singer gave us some important vibes from Elle Woods while in New York City. With a completely pink outfit, which consisted of a bright raincoat trench coat that featured a spectacular neck and pink leather cuffs, buttoned shirt and pink wide leg pants, the Open book the author looked super stylish in her monochrome set while channeling Reese witherspoon2001 character Legally blonde.

To combine everything, he combined the striking appearance with a vibrant pink bag, shoes with pink platform and matching lucite sunglasses. For an extra touch, the mother of three opted for a pair of large silver rings and tons of shiny rings. The only thing missing was a canine companion.

Excited to show how she mastered the outfit, Jessica took Instagram and shared a photo of her look. She captioned her post, "Channeling My Inside Elle Woods #OpenBookLOOKS."

Speaking of her #OpenBookLOOKS, the "With You,quot; singer documented the look that shook at the first stop of the New York stage of her book tour.