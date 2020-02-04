Jessica Simpson says she now loves former husband Nick Lachey very much despite her complicated story

Jessica Simpson revealed many details about the marriage and separation of Nick and Lachey in her new memory, Open Book, but after all these years, how do you feel about him now? This is what I had to say in a new interview!

During a meeting with Glamor magazine, Jessica discussed her revealing book and revealed, among many other things, that she has a lot of love for her ex-husband.

The two experienced many problems, all detailed in their memoirs, but the celebrity made it clear that she had overcome all that and really cares about Nick today.

Still I still have a lot of love for Nick, because he taught me how to be. I tried to handle everything (in the book about him) as carefully as possible. He has a family, he is married … It really is marriage through my lens, "Jessica shared with the media.

The two married between 2002 and 2006 and even had a reality show together titled Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

However, it turns out that their project together ruined reality television in general for her.

& # 39; I know that things are so prepared and everything so well located … towards the end I knew what was going to air, so I would simply follow the movements and do it, just so I could finish because it was a time difficult in our marriage & # 39; & # 39 ;, explained.

This occurs after Nick admitted through Us Weekly that he was not sent the book before publishing it and that he has not "read a single word,quot;, even though a large part of it is about him.

"Both (he and his wife Vanessa) have not read the book, and no, she did not come before it was published," he made clear.



