Jessica Simpson Book Bombshells: Nick Lachey, Johnny Knoxville and more

Jessica Simpson He is sharing deeply personal stories with his fans.

In his new memory, Open book, the 39-year-old star reflects on some of her most painful memories, including the abuse she suffered as a child, her days of heavy drinking and her way to sobriety. Simpson also shares intimate details about his love life in memories, from his marriage to Nick Lachey and its intermittent relationship with John mayer. The "With You,quot; singer even writes about an "emotional affair,quot; with her Dukes of Hazzard co-star, Johnny Knoxville.

%MINIFYHTMLe68bb5d233459d23ae556f29972b8d0811% %MINIFYHTMLe68bb5d233459d23ae556f29972b8d0812%

When filming Dukes of HazzardSimpson was still married to Lachey, but while he was filming in Louisiana, Simpson formed a bond with Knoxville. After sharing a hug with Knoxville on the first day of filming, Simpson "felt a force that united us."

"I was wondering why I was open to this," Simpson writes in Open book. "I already lived in a situation of distrust of Nick, and now I was afraid of not being able to trust myself."