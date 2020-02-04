Jessica Simpson Book Bombshells: Nick Lachey, Johnny Knoxville and more

Jessica Simpson He is sharing deeply personal stories with his fans.
In his new memory, Open book, the 39-year-old star reflects on some of her most painful memories, including the abuse she suffered as a child, her days of heavy drinking and her way to sobriety. Simpson also shares intimate details about his love life in memories, from his marriage to Nick Lachey and its intermittent relationship with John mayer. The "With You,quot; singer even writes about an "emotional affair,quot; with her Dukes of Hazzard co-star, Johnny Knoxville.
When filming Dukes of HazzardSimpson was still married to Lachey, but while he was filming in Louisiana, Simpson formed a bond with Knoxville. After sharing a hug with Knoxville on the first day of filming, Simpson "felt a force that united us."
"I was wondering why I was open to this," Simpson writes in Open book. "I already lived in a situation of distrust of Nick, and now I was afraid of not being able to trust myself."
Now that the new Simpson book has been released, let's take a look at all the biggest memory bombs.
1. Johnny Knoxville connection: Simpson says she codified the actor in her diary as "the boy from Tennessee." She writes: "First of all, we were both married, so this was not going to be physical. But for me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one. It's funny, I know, because I had put so much emphasis on sex at not having it before marriage. After having sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that, which seemed much more a betrayal of my marriage than sex. "
2. She slept with Nick after filing for divorce: Months after filing for Lachey's divorce, Simpson remembers watching a documentary about Lachey's next album, which had songs about her. In the document, Simpson writes, Lachey "mentioned that the door was still open,quot; for them to be together again. Simpson says she felt "so exposed." She also looked at her Make the video special on MTV for his song, "What & # 39; s Left of Me,quot;, which featured his now wife, Vanessa Lachey. Simpson writes that she was "angry,quot; but felt the need to "fix it." Then he called Lachey and asked him to find her at home. While there, Lachey played her new album for her.
After listening to the album, which had "cruel,quot; lines on it, Simpson writes that she felt "manipulated."
"I felt manipulated in a fantasy of revenge, but I had put myself in this situation," says Simpson. "I didn't know any other way to improve it, so I slept with him."
Simpson adds that when Lachey came out the door, he knew he would not see him again.
3. Tony Romo broke up with her in the middle of John Mayer's speculation: While Simpson was dating Tony Romo, John mayer I was trying to get her back. According to Simpson, Mayer did this by going through his family, convincing them that they should be together again and professing their love for Simpson in their parents' house. Simpson writes that he did not cheat Romo, but did not tell him that he had seen Mayer. The night before his birthday, Romo saw an email from Mayer on Simpson's phone and confronted her about it. When she told him "nothing happened,quot; with Mayer, he didn't believe it and ended it. However, he soon wanted her back, Simpson writes, but she said "it's over."
4. Mayer Playboy The interview sealed his separation with Simpson: After scanning Mayer's interview in 2010 with Playboy, in which he called her "sexual napalm," Simpson was horrified. After receiving an apology email from Mayer, she responded with a letter of her own.
"I did not accept his apology," Simpson writes. "I deleted all of his contact information from my phone. I ended up with this man in a way that I never thought was possible. When he approached me, I changed my number and my email. Done."
5. An apology to Ellen: Simpson offers an apology to Ellen Degeneres in his book for appearing on his show after drinking. "I admit that I drank beforehand and I was also taking steroids for a chest infection that made me snore," Simpson writes, adding that when he couldn't find Ellen's pace during his interview, the talk show host tried to help , but then "she quit."
"I want to say it here to Ellen and the spectators: I'm so sorry," Simpson writes.
He later goes to his 37th birthday in 2017, where he found himself crying and realized that he had to stop drinking.
"It would take three and a half months," Simpson tells readers. "But God would save me so I could go home."
Open book It is now available
