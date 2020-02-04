Jennifer Lopez attacked by PETA for her Super Bowl feather flag coat

The successful & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; He wears a customized Versace coat with 40,000 red, blue and white feathers when he goes on stage for his performance at the halftime show with Shakira.

Animal rights activists have criticized Jennifer Lopez for wearing a custom Versace feather coat during his part-time Super Bowl performance on Sunday, February 2.

J. He surprised him with a performance for all ages, along with Shakira, but not everyone celebrates their set, with the annoying PETA bosses with their Puerto Rican flag coat, made of feathers.

"This flag could have flown without killing birds," says a tweet from PETA. "Dozens of birds were KILLED by this #SuperBowl #PepsiHalfTime performance."

The tweet also included López's side-by-side images with the coat and dead and torn birds hanging from hooks in a processing plant.

Mariel Haenn, who helped design Lopez's Super Bowl style, revealed that the feather coat was custom made by Versace and featured 40,000 red, blue and white feathers.

"The monumental banner shows the stars and stripes of the United States of America on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other," explains a Versace spokesman. "All the feathers used for the flag were obtained ethically."

Lopez has not yet responded personally to PETA's tweet.