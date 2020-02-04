Jay-Z responds to violent reaction by sitting during the national anthem: it's not a protest

The founder of Roc Nation says that he and Beyonce were simply immersed in Demi Lovato's performance and were in an & # 39; artist mode & # 39; when he started inspecting all aspects of the show.

Jay Z Y Beyonce Knowles He did not intend to make a political statement by setting the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV. The rapper has broken his silence after the couple faced a violent reaction by sitting for Demi lovatopresentation of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the big game on Sunday, February 2.

The hip-hop mogul was at Columbia University on Tuesday, February 4 and a Columbia professor asked him if his decision at the football event was to "transmit a signal," also known as a protest to the NFL. He quickly replied: "It really wasn't. I'm sorry," as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

He then explained that he and his wife Beyonce were simply immersed in Demi's performance. He said that Bey told him that he was thinking about what the "Anyone" singer must have gone through in the seconds before starting the anthem, because Beyonce already "performed in the Super Bowl and I didn't."

"We immediately jumped into artist mode," so he said it. He added that he began inspecting all aspects of the show. "I'm really just watching the show. The microphones start. Was it too low to start?" He stated, since he was worried about audio and other things for a very good reason.

In making his point clear, Jay-Z said his action was not a "silent protest" as everyone had been speculating, because they were "making the biggest noisiest protest of all" by selecting such a diverse group of artists to perform in the game.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were heavily criticized after they and their daughter Blue Ivy remained seated during the performance of the national anthem in the Super Bowl. Wendy Williams He said: "You should have risen" and suggested that if "they don't like our country," they can leave.

Colin Kaepernick, who started the kneeling protest, also seemed to overshadow Jay-Z. The former NFL star shared a screenshot of an Instagram user's post that implied that the rapper was being hypocritical with his move in the Super Bowl. "Although I thought we were already & # 39; kneeling & # 39 ;?" Read a caption in the post.

In 2019, Jay-Z signed a partnership with the NFL. Under the agreement, he has been chosen as the new "live music entertainment strategist" of the NFL, who will consult the NFL on entertainment and co-produce the Super Bowl halftime program, while contributing to the League's Inspire Change initiative. .