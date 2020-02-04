Jawaani Jaaneman stands firm at the box office



Nitin Kakkar & # 39; s, Jawaani Jaaneman, hit theaters last Friday. The comedy drama stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles. The film also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala. The film is the story of a middle-aged Casanova, who knows her daughter out of wedlock to accept her reality.



The film received positive reviews from both the audience and critics. The movie opened to Rs. Rs 3.24 million on its first day. Earn Rs. Rs 4,55 million on Saturday and Rs 5,04 million on Sunday, the box office numbers of the film recorded a rise during the weekend. Making another Rs 2.03 million on Monday, Jawaani Jaaneman's total now stands at Rs. 14.86 crore at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates.

