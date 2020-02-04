Jana Kramer reveals that Mike Caussin broke a & # 39; limit & # 39; that is harmful to your marriage

Instagram

The country music star and her husband clarify about their marriage problem amid split rumors, and the former soccer star admits that "he is still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things."

Up News Info –

Jana Kramer Y Mike Caussin Be honest about your relationship problem amid reports of marital confusion. The couple sat for the first time in more than a month in a new episode of the podcast "Whine Down" by iHeartRadio that aired on Monday, February 3.

When opening the episode, the country music star said "we still reserve our right to privacy to some extent and it is our option to go out and share a lot of this with you." Then he referred to the state of their relationship: "Last month, we still have to grow in our relationship together and individually. For me, it really was a time to investigate and face the facts of things that could improve in my own recovery. and grow as a person and grow as a husband. "

%MINIFYHTMLb085c0c53147bd3c9eb4a2ca4170ed0b11% %MINIFYHTMLb085c0c53147bd3c9eb4a2ca4170ed0b12%

Mike, acknowledging his mistakes, intervened: "I had to be real with myself and I had to realize that there are many things in my life that I am not doing differently and sometimes I feel that I am going through the motion, but even if I am not relapsing or acting or leaving our marriage, if I'm still breaking limits or I'm not completely honest with things, how is that sober?

He admitted that while he has not managed to "live with integrity … We needed time to grow back individually and grow as a couple. We are not trying to dance around anything or retain anything from our listeners."

By sharing his perspective on the subject, Jana added: "The reality is that there was a broken limit that was harmful to me because it was a discovery, but again, it was not a physical performance, so I am very careful and I also want to protect you because no I want people to think it was a physical relapse, but it was also a great discovery with a limit that was harmful to me in our relationship. "

The 36-year-old singer continued to emphasize: "I've always said that it's not about the act. It's about the lie. It's about the discovery because that brings me to the first day of the discovery."

Calling last month "a really heavy month," Jana said while holding back the tears, "It's the heaviness but it's all the thanks that we can still sit here chatting, but it's also that fear. That has been the hardest part of this month". ".

In addition, he shared his hope that they can solve this: "I feel optimistic with the tools we have been learning, but it is also very scary … I am so eager to move on and have that marriage that we have always talked and see the man that you say you will always be. "

Jana and Mike sparked rumors that their marriage was on the rocks after she posted a cryptic message in January that said: "2019. You are coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is … Time heals all wounds." He reportedly also deleted (then added) the word "wife" in his Instagram biography. Meanwhile, Mike was not co-host of the "Whine Down" podcast for the entire month of January.