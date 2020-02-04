Jade Jones: twice Olympic champion who enjoys the pressure in search of history in Tokyo | News of the Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML59e6e116eb529dfd5a5f8e6582006c0711% %MINIFYHTML59e6e116eb529dfd5a5f8e6582006c0712%

Jones can become the first British woman to win three consecutive Olympic titles this summer; aims to retain -57kg of gold medal in taekwondo in Tokyo





Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones discusses the pressure of making history in Tokyo, becoming a world champion and punishing training

Athletes' careers are ultimately defined by their performance on larger stages under extreme pressure. Can it be delivered when it counts?

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones has proven to be a winner, but continues to yearn for more success in taekwondo.

Jones, 26, can become the first British woman to win three consecutive Olympic titles this summer in Tokyo.

Since his introduction to the sport by his grandfather as an "cheeky,quot; and "naughty,quot; eight-year-old girl, Jones, from Flint in North Wales, has reached the peak of his sport.

Jones won the first world title of his career in Manchester last year

Last May, Jones finished his wait to get the first gold of the World Championship, in the weight category of -57 kg, in front of a local crowd in Manchester.

When asked if there was a change of mentality since he became world champion, Jones said Sky sports news: "I just proved to myself that, even if I have had a couple of losses, when I expect that one day I really want it, I can do it and I'm still the best."

"That's the good thing about me. I deal with the highest level of pressure. The more pressure, the more I feel and enjoy.

"I hope Tokyo is a great pressure, so I hope to do the same again; prosper under that pressure and perform at its best."

Jones has won two Olympic titles, as well as the European Championship, the European Games, the Grand Prix, the Youth Olympic Games and the world gold medals.

If she had never become a world champion, Jones says she would not have felt satisfied in her career.

"I knew I was going to compete until I won the World Championship," Jones added.

Jones, who won her first Olympic title and Britain's first Olympic gold taekwondo at the age of 19, was honored with an OBE on the New Year Honors list, after her elusive world title.

Jones became Britain's first Olympic taekwondo champion and his youngest gold medalist in London 2012

"It just seemed surreal to me, a Flint girl going to Buckingham Palace to receive an OBE," Jones said.

Despite the regular success during his career to date, Jones admits that athletes always want more: "The goal posts move and you always want something else."

The prospect of making history in Japan later this year is exciting, rather than discouraging.

"I already won two Olympic Games, World Championships, so I'm very lucky, just blessed to be in that position," Jones said.

"I think I can win in Tokyo and make history,quot; Jade jones

"To continue being 26 years old and getting my third Olympic gold with the possibility of making history is really exciting."

"I still feel that I have a lot to learn and a lot that I can improve from now until the Olympic Games. I am really excited to see where I can be."

"I think I can win in Tokyo and make history. It's just getting there and doing it the day. I hope it happens."

Jones (right) earned the nickname of & # 39; The Headhunter & # 39; when he arrived at the British Taekwondo Academy in Manchester in 2009

Jones speaks after another punitive training session, which includes practice fights against his British counterparts, at the National Taekwondo Center in Manchester.

Bianca Walkden, with whom Jones has shared accommodation for a decade, and Welsh athlete Lauren Williams also train at the headquarters of GB Taekwondo.

Jones, who finally joined his friend Walkden as world champion, has endured contrasting expectations as he entered his two previous experiences at the Olympic Games.

"I remember that before the semifinal in Rio I was crying because there was so much pressure on me,quot; Jade jones

"Rio was a completely different experience. I remember feeling the pressure of it, while London was like & # 39; Mission impossible & # 39;" he admitted.

"(Before Rio) he had been invincible all year, so if he didn't win the Olympic Games, he would have felt that it was the biggest failure in history."

"I remember that before the semifinal in Rio I was crying because there was a lot of pressure on me."

Jones defended his -57 kg title in Rio by defeating Spain's Eva Calvo Gómez in 2016

"So when I won it was a little more relief, thank God I did it."

"But then, once I had looked back, I couldn't believe I had retained the title."

Jones insists that he cannot contemplate what his career has beyond Tokyo, since his goal is to go "with all the weapons on,quot; in search of a third successive Olympic title.

Sarah Stevenson, who won Britain's first Olympic medal in Beijing in 2008, acted as the source of inspiration for Jones at the beginning of his youth career.

Twelve years later, and Jones, who has not ruled out competing in Paris in 2024 in the past, hopes to leave a lasting legacy in the sport, whenever he decides to ask for time in his career.

"Obviously, it would be amazing to have made true history and done something that nobody has done and really planted my brand," Jones said.

"Apart from that, I just want to be a role model and show if you dedicate your life to something and give everything you have that can result from it.

"I hope it can inspire many other athletes to try to be the best they can in their sports."