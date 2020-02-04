Jaclyn Hill self-medicated with alcohol after the failed lipstick launch

Desiree Navarro / WireImage
Jaclyn Hill He is speaking out loud.
On Monday, YouTuber spoke about the aftermath of his debut in the line of Jaclyn Cosmetics in a vulnerable video, where he recalled having self-medicated with alcohol due to the violent reaction he received after his failed lipstick launch in 2019. In the recess of YouTube, the star was sincere about her battle against anxiety and depression, and noted that the negative comments she had been receiving from viewers had caused her a lot.
"I just have to say that right now, I see tweets and comments all the time," Hill said in his confessional. "And if we are being totally transparent and honest with each other, yes, filming causes me a lot of anxiety now because I know that every thing I do, people will literally go with a fine-toothed comb and a microscope and take everything apart. ".
"I can't tell you how many times I sit to film and I press record and I just cry. Turn off the camera and leave the room," he continued. "And I'm like,‘ I'll do this tomorrow. I'll do it later. "
She added: "Because I get excited because I've been through a lot of things. And I've made a lot of mistakes. That's another thing, I feel like I can never talk openly about things because people are going to be like, & # 39; you are playing to the victim. You're being a victim. Jaclyn & # 39; Victim & # 39; Hill & # 39; ".
Expressing these feelings of being overwhelmed and discouraged by his community then helped Hill continue his relationship with alcohol, which worsened as he struggled to cope with it while navigating one of YouTube's biggest scandals.
"I thought, & # 39; my God. Even my classmates, like the people I admire, really question my integrity right now," he said, explaining that I didn't know his lipstick Jaclyn Cosmetics. He had hair on them. "At the end of the day, to deal with my anxiety and my depression, I turned to alcohol and started drinking to fix what I felt mentally."
"It was dark and I turned to alcohol," Hill continued. "And so, when I began to feel anxiety, immediately, I thought, right. Very well, um, I need an injection. I need a drink. I need a cocktail. Like, I need something." As if I had numbed him instead of using Xanax or Valium or an Ativan, or any prescription medication, I had been using alcohol to self-medicate. "
His excessive consumption of alcohol caused changes in his weight and appearance, which later generated more hate comments on social networks. "On the days when I was so full of anxiety and drank more than other days, I woke up in the morning and my face was so swollen and my eyes were so swollen and I just cried," he recalled. . "Then, when people tell me: & # 39; You are fat. Your face is swollen. You need to stop refilling. It provokes me in a way like, & # 39; Oh, my God. I wouldn't look like this if I didn't take such bad decisions. I wouldn't look like this if I didn't get hurt by self-medicating with alcohol. "
After detailing his struggle with alcohol, Hill revealed that he had been seeking treatment to overcome his self-medication habit. In addition to trying different types of therapies, the famous YouTuber has also requested the help of a doctor to recover a healthier lifestyle.
He also took the opportunity to encourage his followers to spread a little kindness whenever they can. "Those of you who have good thoughts, who watch a photo and watch a YouTube video and think something positive, comment," he said. "Comment on the video, photo or tweet of someone you like. Any positivity you can bring to the world is very necessary. If you have something good to say, say it."
Hill added: "Because people who have unpleasant things to say are proud to give their opinions and we should be too."
