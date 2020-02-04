Israel Folau will train with Catalans Dragons after the Super League movement | Rugby League News





The transfer of Israel Folau to the Super League has generated a lot of controversy

Israel Folau arrived in Perpignan on Tuesday for his first training session with Catalans Dragons before his possible debut against Wakefield this weekend.

Folau joins his new teammates for the first time after his controversial transfer to the Super League team.

The French club has been widely criticized after the announcement that they had signed the international international code, which was fired by Rugby Australia last May for publications on anti-LGBT + social networks.

The Catalans ignored the warnings of both the Rugby Football League and the Super League with their signature of the 30-year-old Folau with a one-year contract, but the transfer has been defended by club president Bernard Guasch.

He told the local newspaper L & # 39; Independente: "When the mood of the other (side) has diminished, we will judge that this player is perhaps the biggest blow in the history of this sport and the (club) in France."

"Then we will savor the exemplary player that he is. I know he will delight the Catalan public."

"We do not share or tolerate their opinions and we are fully committed to making our club and our sport open and welcoming to all."