Israel Folau is & # 39; grateful & # 39; of being in Catalans Dragons as a Super League club when signing | Rugby League News

Israel Folau speaks for the first time after his controversial transfer to Catalan Dragons

Israel Folau says he is "grateful,quot; to play Super League, as his Catalans Dragons head coach admits that he knew the signing would be "controversial."

The French Super League club has been widely criticized for signing the international double code, which was fired by Rugby Australia last May for publications on anti-LGBT + social networks.

Folau trained with Catalans for the first time on Tuesday and could be online to debut this weekend against Wakefield.

"I'm excited to play the game I grew up playing again," Folau said, in his first interview since joining the club.

"It's been 10 years since I last played rugby league and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of a great organization, a great team at Catalans Dragons."

Israel Folau joined Catalan training on Tuesday

Folau's arrival was met with disapproval among the other Super League clubs, with Hull KR leading a campaign against the firm.

An email has been sent to the Catalans warning them of the consequences, in case the Rovers suffer financial losses as a result of sponsors or business partners who move away from the sport.

Catalans convinced after & # 39; reassurances & # 39;

3:14 Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says the club expected Folau's signature to be controversial, but defends the club's decision. Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says the club expected Folau's signature to be controversial, but defends the club's decision.

The head coach of the Catalans Steve McNamara insists that he fully supports the statement issued by President Bernard Guasch, who called Folau an important "blow,quot; for the rugby league.

Folau reached an agreement with Rugby Australia in December after suing for £ 7.4 million on grounds of religious discrimination.

The 30-year-old scored 37 attempts in 73 test appearances for the Australian rugby team, but now returns to the code in which he began his professional career.

"We knew it would be controversial," McNamara said.

"An opportunity presented itself when a foreign player left our club, we needed an external player. We searched in France, England and abroad. We followed the research path of a few players, Israel was on that list."

"After spending a lot of time talking with him and understanding him much more, and getting the guarantees we made, we made the decision as a club to support the signing of Israel and give him another chance in our game."

We have to show patience with him, but when you see him train, watch him run, you can see the special athletic qualities he possesses. McNamara in Folau

Folau: it's totally different from what I'm used to

Folau started playing in the Australian National Rugby League at age 17 in 2007 and scored 73 attempts in 91 games in the competition.

After a two-year period in the Australian Rules football, he switched to rugby union in 2013, winning the Wallabies Player of the Year award three times, before his career was diverted for his off-field behavior. .

"It's very different, something totally different from what I'm used to," said Folau, after arriving in Perpignan on Sunday.

"My wife and I were very excited from the day we landed here, we are adopting something new and different.

"The culture is amazing and we are eager to learn to speak the language here, and also to hug people here and how amazing this place is."