Is the star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore on the way to reconciliation with her husband Marc Daly?

The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, may be on track to reconcile with her husband, Marc Daly.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya says she and her husband Marc are about to receive advice, adding that he is optimistic about his future and even hints that he wants to have more children with him.

"We had a fight and, instead of giving that time to breathe and resolve things after that, you know, a decision was made," she told the store about the reason for her separation from her husband. "Independent of me."

