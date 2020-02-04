Iowa caucus chaos due to & # 39; coding error & # 39;: officials | USA news

%MINIFYHTML75da9a10941a5e357f50e9305a1c4f0111% %MINIFYHTML75da9a10941a5e357f50e9305a1c4f0112%

A new mobile application was supposed to help US Democratic officials quickly gather information from some 1,700 caucus sites throughout Iowa. Instead, a "coding problem,quot; is blamed within the application for delays that They left the results unknown the morning after the nation's first presidential nomination contest and caused chaos on Monday night.

Technical problems with a new mobile application on Monday caused confusion, and some caucus organizers were forced to request results for the state party to record them manually, which introduced delays and the possibility of human error. The president of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, said the delays were not the result of a violation and that party systems were safe.

"While the application recorded data accurately, it only reported partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding problem in the reporting system," Price said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the problem has already been fixed. "The problem of the application reports did not affect the ability of the presidents of the precincts to report data accurately."

The Iowa Democratic Party told presidential campaigns that it will publish more than half of the results of the late meeting on Monday at 4 pm local time (22:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

"We have always said that we have a paper trail in this process," Price told the campaigns in an informational call. "We've always had to chase results."

Price said the results will be announced as they are finalized.

The interim secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, told Fox News on Tuesday that there was no evidence of "any malicious cyber activity." He added that the Iowa Democrats rejected his department's offer to test the application of reports. That is not unusual, since external security companies perform similar tests. The state party had previously said that it had worked closely with security experts to test the application.

& # 39; A disaster & # 39;

The Democratic president of Des Moines County, Tom Courtney, said he heard that in the precincts of his county, including his, the mobile application was "a disaster." When the enclosure leaders called the Democratic Party headquarters, "they didn't answer the phones," Courtney said.

The problems were a shame for a state that has always tried to protect its precious status as the first contest in the presidential primaries and the first vetter of candidates in the nation. The delay would surely become fodder for critics who argued that caucuses, party meetings that can be chaotic, crowded and messy, are outdated and exclusive.

The 2020 US presidential Democratic candidate UU. And American Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at a night rally in Des Moines, Iowa (Rick Wilking / Reuters)

The Iowa Democratic Party went ahead with the new reporting system amid warnings about the possibility of hacking and technical problems. Party officials said they took numerous security precautions and argued that any mistake would be easily corrected due to backups and paper tracking.

But the organizers who run the precincts in Iowa could not test the application beforehand. Iowa party officials had said they would not send the new mobile application to chair enclosures for unloading until just before the caucus reduced the window for any interference.

Some chairs on the premises said they had problems downloading or logging into the application and did not use it.

The applications barely worked on Monday night, according to a person involved in the processing of the data that requested anonymity to discuss the party's internal system. This forced the attendees of the parties to record the results of the seals by telephone and manually enter them into a database. Officials kept using photos of the results to validate the results and ensure accuracy.

The Democratic candidate for the US presidency. US Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at her rally after the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa (Brenna Norman / Reuters)

Jonathan Green, who chaired an enclosure in Lone Tree, Iowa, said that when he tried to put the results into the reporting application, he received a confusing error message: "Protocol unknown. The address specifies a protocol (for example," wxyz:? ? ".) the browser does not recognize, so it cannot connect to the site correctly."

He said he finally gave up and tried to call the results to the party. Like others, it was put on hold for an extended period of time. In the end, it took hours to report the results of his small site, he said.

Risky

The slowdown was exacerbated by the fact that the party was trying for the first time to report three different sets of data: an initial count of each candidate's support, a count after supporters had realigned and the state delegated winners.

"We found inconsistencies in the report of three sets of results," the party said in a statement. "This is simply a reporting problem, the application did not crash and this is not a hack or intrusion. The underlying data and the paper trail are solid and will simply take time to further inform the results."

President Donald Trump's campaign quickly took advantage of the issue to sow doubts about the validity of the results.

"Quality control = manipulated?" Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday night and added a frown emoji.

Richard L Hasen, an election expert and professor of law and political science at the University of California Law School in Irvine, warned that rash conclusions about the integrity of the elections should not be drawn.

"Most of the time, when there is a problem with an election, it turns out to be the result of administrative incompetence rather than someone cheating or some external interference," Hasen said.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at a night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa (John Locher / AP Photo)

Implementing new technology so close to an election is always a risky proposition, said Lawrence Norden, an election expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law. Norden said it is similar to a major retailer that uses new cash registers for the first time on Black Friday.

"Implementing a new technology without really testing it and making it available as soon as possible and giving people the opportunity to challenge it and resolve all errors is a high-risk decision that I think is proving problematic today." Norden said.

Norden said party officials were prudent in slowing down the reports to ensure accurate results, given the concern of another round of electoral interference by Russia or other hostile governments seeking to undermine US democracy.

"People are not going to remember in two weeks that these results were late, but you can bet that if the results changed dramatically they would," Norden said. "Those of us who work in the electoral space support precision over speed."

Ruth Thompson, who chaired a precinct at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, said she didn't use the application to report results because organizers had trouble trying to download and test it.

Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, speaking with supporters at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, USA. UU. (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

"We have just reached a consensus that nobody was happy with the application," he said. Nor did he try to report the results of his site by phone after hearing reports of long delays to respond to the line at the state headquarters, he said.

Instead, veteran caucusgoers on their site used calculators to calculate delegate allocation and then sent a photo of the results by text message to Polk County Democratic Party officials, who took it to the state party headquarters.

Thompson said the delays in the results were unfortunate because the process was "remarkably smooth,quot; in other ways.