Inside the fabulous life of Andy Cohen's son, Benjamin

Never has a newborn had so many unofficial aunts.
Because when Benjamin Allen Cohen He entered the world exactly one year ago today, there were a lot of famous women who were dying to bathe him with love, designer baby clothes and, perhaps, motto suggestions.
This is life when you are the heir of everything True housewives empire.
Even before Andy CohenHis son made his appearance last February, he recognized the power of his celebrity, women from all corners of the Bravo franchise (in addition to a friend of Cohen John mayer) descending in Los Angeles to celebrate its imminent arrival at the A Star Is Born theme party launched by OGs Kyle Richards, Ramona singer, NeNe leaks, Teresa Giudice Y Vicki Gunvalson.
"Get up at an f – king table and dance for Andy now,quot; Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills representative Lisa Rinna they sang, ordering everyone on the flower-filled tables at The Palm, the elegant steakhouse in Beverly Hills, owned by Cohen pal Bruce Bozzi. "He paid for your life." Therefore, it is safe to say that Benjamin will remain in $ 400 Fendi cashmere pants for years to come.
And that without counting his crew on the east coast, the Bravo executive turned the face of the network and consummate host rolling with a squad that includes best friends Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa Y Sarah Jessica Parker, who left a trash can of second-hand items.
"Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, which is amazing," he said. Persons. "Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me make my registration. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths she had saved from her children. She tagged them all. She left me a large plastic container full of things that she knew she was going to need. "
This is what he had imagined when he decided at the end of 2017 to investigate the subrogation process, the procedure that is carried out a few days before celebrating his 50th birthday. Sure, he was on the route of the single father, but he knew that with his circle closed, he would never be really alone. "I want Benny to be surrounded by as many women as possible," he told Persons. "Women have played a key role in my life. My most important relationship has probably been with my mother. He will be surrounded by women. He needs it. We all need it."
So all this dad's business is going more or less as expected for the St. Louis native who called becoming a father, "something I have wanted in my heart throughout my life."
When he made that announcement in December 2018, he predicted that fatherhood "will be the most rewarding so far," and judging from his Instagram feed, he loved until the last lesson of snuggling, bottle feeding and swimming.
"Everything has changed," he shared in a June episode of Late night with seth meyers. So, even with the fears of his stroller and the new SUV he had to buy to dodge the seemingly endless amount of baby items, parenting feels incredible, he continued. "It's a little sweetie."
The self-described soccer mom even faced the inevitable critics of the keyboard with aplomb, closing any early talk that her beloved beagle-fox Wacha rescue mix was a threat to her son's well-being. It had not been two weeks, he shared, he had learned one of the first lessons: "People are judicious as f – k,quot;.
But even that is not enough to dampen the joy he has felt since nine pounds, two ounces of Benjamin made his debut at a hospital in California.
"I was in the delivery room," Cohen shared with Persons days after. "I was hoping he had a full hair, and he really gave himself up too much. That was the first thing he saw, the hair that came out. And he surprised me." After the work of his substitute, he was commissioned to cut the umbilical cord and then enjoyed his first skin-to-skin session with his newborn.
"He was very alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He did not cry; he was calm," he recalled. "I have no words for that."
And he is not the only one delighted by his sweet behavior, enviable hair and twisted thighs. Who else Personsdesignated "Cutest Baby Alive,quot; could be a legendary designer Diane Von Furstenberg crawling on all fours? Or Uncle Anderson to make silly faces?
The good thing is that each encounter is preserved on the Internet for prosperity. Because while Benjamin still can't build memories, he has already enjoyed the most prominent reel. And Cohen has no intention of slowing down, his beach days, his trips back to his native Missouri and visits to the Statue of Liberty, the things he dreamed of the first time he contemplated the upbringing.
"I am excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world," he told Persons. "I want to see him running through a big green yard. I want to teach him to swim." Fortunately, the career he has developed over the decades gives him the option to divide his time between his duplex in the West Village of New York, a house in the Hamptons and anywhere else where he decides to wait for his time.
"I am in a place in my life where I have a very generous schedule and where I can afford to pick up and go somewhere during the weekend," he explained. In other words, Benjamin has a passport ready.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
But while Cohen is excited for the big milestones, his first day of school, a mitzvah bar, is savoring the thousands of little ones that come first. At four months, he informed Persons, His son was growing rapidly: "He is drinking his milk, he is a very cold baby. He is trying to crawl. He is holding a lot, a lot of eye contact, concentrating on the books. He can hold his bottle almost."
He has also developed an affection for Snoopy, he is mastering the art of solids ("He always hates the first bite and I always have fun," Cohen shared in September), pronouncing his first words and winning a multitude of ladies who are not accustomed. welcoming strangers, with Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson and Bethenny Frankel Everyone knowing everyone.
"Fatherhood is a new adventure every day, and watching Ben grow has been a total joy and a walk of revealing joy," Cohen reflected to People. "It can be overwhelming. But when he looks at me and smiles or laughs at something I say, everything feels good."
