In Poland, the controversial legislation restricting the judiciary is signed as a law

WARSAW – President Andrzej Duda of Poland on Tuesday promulgated highly criticized legislation that gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful.

The legislation has been condemned by the European Union and international human rights organizations, as well as by the opposition of Poland and some of its judges. They say it violates the basic democratic values ​​of judicial independence and the system of checks and balances, and puts the judges under political control.

The legislation prohibits judges from questioning judicial appointments made by the president and prohibits them from participating in political activities. The ruling Law and Justice party has been making reforms to the judiciary since it gained power in 2015.

Opposition parties denounced the legislation, which comes into effect in a matter of days, what they call the "snout law."