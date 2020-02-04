In Poland, the controversial legislation restricting the judiciary is signed as a law

WARSAW – President Andrzej Duda of Poland on Tuesday promulgated highly criticized legislation that gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful.
The legislation has been condemned by the European Union and international human rights organizations, as well as by the opposition of Poland and some of its judges. They say it violates the basic democratic values of judicial independence and the system of checks and balances, and puts the judges under political control.
The legislation prohibits judges from questioning judicial appointments made by the president and prohibits them from participating in political activities. The ruling Law and Justice party has been making reforms to the judiciary since it gained power in 2015.
Opposition parties denounced the legislation, which comes into effect in a matter of days, what they call the "snout law."
"This is a very sad day for Poland: the president has sealed an attack on the independent justice system," said Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who is the opposition candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for May.
"Poland is starting to leave the EU legal system," he added.
The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting Poland on Tuesday, spoke against the changes that the right-wing party in Poland is making to the judiciary.
Also on Tuesday, the new Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court ruled to suspend Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn, who has raised questions about some recent politicized judicial appointments, and stripped him of 40 percent of his earnings, as a fine. The legality of the chamber itself has been questioned because it was designated by a politicized body.
Some European legal scholars warn that developments in Poland threaten the entire legal system of the European Union. The national courts of the member countries of the bloc recognize the decisions of the courts of other nations, especially from European arrest warrants to child custody matters.
The ruling Law and Justice party says that its objective with the law is to avoid "anarchy,quot; among the judges and that it has the right to reorganize Poland's justice system.