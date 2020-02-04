I look forward to entertaining and loving you – Rishi Kapoor tells his fans

The news about the hospitalization of Rishi Kapoor left everyone, including fans and fraternity, worried. As soon as the news spread, his fans turned to their social networks to convey their wishes and prayers for their beloved actor.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor himself clarified that there was nothing to worry about. It was just a case of infection, given the pollution in Delhi, where he had been shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen. The veteran turned to social networks to thank his fans and supporters. He wrote: familia Dear family, friends, enemies and followers. I was surprised by all your concern for my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi for the past 18 days and because of the contamination and my low neutrophil count, I contracted an infection for which I had to be hospitalized. (one) ….. "

He also said he hopes to entertain people after recovering. "I had a mild fever and in the investigation, the doctors found a patch that could have caused pneumonia, it was detected and it is healing. People seem to have assumed many different things. I let all these stories rest and I look forward to entertaining and loving you. Now I am in Mumbai, "the actor wrote.

Recent reports have stated that Rishi will star along with Deepika Padukone in the remake of The Intern, as well as in the remake of The Departed and Housefull 5.