How LeBron James will honor Gianna Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game

Take a seat because this will hit you in the heart.
With the NBA All-Star game approaching on February 16, Lebron JamesIt is set to serve as team captain. Following the tragic news of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe BryantAfter the death, the NBA has planned that each team for the All-Star Game is not # 24, the number Bryant wore during his basketball career, or # 2, the number of his 13-year-old deceased daughter. Gianna Bryant wore Gianna, whom James referred to as his "niece," and seven other people also died in the January helicopter crash.
For Los Angeles Times report, James opted for his team to use # 2. As for the reason behind his choice, fellow Los Angeles Laker responded with a single word, "Zhuri." Zhuri It is the name of his only 5-year-old daughter.
During Friday's pregame homage to the basketball icon at the Staples Center, James, who last spoke with Bryant the morning of his death, discarded his prewritten comments and spoke from the heart while honoring his dear friend.
"I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I see this as a celebration tonight," he told the crowd. "This is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, shattered body, getting up, sitting, countless hours, the determination to be the best possible."
James continued: "Tonight we celebrate the boy who came here at age 18, retired at 38 and became the best father we've seen in the last three years. Tonight is a celebration."
Now, just over a week after Bryant's premature death, James and his colleagues must move on with Kobe in their minds and hearts. "Every game is going to be emotional," James said. USA Today. "But time heals everything and will continue to help us in every game."
"We will continue to support each other and rely on our crowd," he continued. "Our crowd will be with us. We have to keep moving forward. That's what he would want us to do."
