How Kate Middleton and Prince William are really doing after Megxit

Jonny Birch / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Well, if someone was going to get away with the confusion of the royal family right in front of the royalty itself, it would be Brad Pitt.
Although he did, however, he sent Margot Robbie at the moment of truth to deliver the auction.
"Oh, and he says he's going to call this Harry because he's so excited to bring him back to the United States with him, his words are not mine!" Robbie said Saturday at the BAFTAs, accepting the honor of Pitt cast actor for Once upon a time … in Hollywood in his absence
The true story, which was written and everything! Y Prince William Y Kate Middleton, who regularly attends the "British Oscars,quot;, laughed a lot.
What must have felt pretty good, considering.
Pitx & # 39; s Brexit zinger: "Hello, Great Britain, I heard you just let go, welcome to the club, wishing you the best with the divorce agreement," has received little attention in favor of his Megxit joke, but apparently the star American film is up to date on the two things that dominate international headlines outside the UK these days.
Over the past month, all eyes have been on Prince Harry Y Meghan Markle since the announcement of their bomb on January 8 that they planned to divide their time between Britain and North America and that they would seek financial independence while representing Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, on the world stage. Although it was not news for the royal family that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to distance themselves, the queen did not know that the statement would come out that day, and the concise answer of the palace, noting that these were complicated matters that were aaaccctually still under discussion, it was another bomb in its own right.
Harry and Meghan's florid way of saying they were finished was immediately followed by an emergency meeting called by the queen with William and Prince carlos, who has long imagined a more simplified way of doing real business while the monarchy is moving towards the future, but who also wanted Harry to be an active member of the Firm.
Ten days after Buckingham Palace was in crisis mode, the agreement was made, with Harry and Meghan no longer working on royalty because, as transmitted by a statement from the queen that sounds unusually tender and explains the terms From your grandson's pivot to more private life, it just doesn't work that way.
And with that, William and Kate stayed to carry the tired load as the remaining full-time royalty members of their generation.
It is not that you would know when looking at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that there is something tired about what they have been asked to do, that it is to work overtime, not only to devote more hours, but also to pack their existing program with meaning additional to communicate to people that everything will be fine. That, in fact, everything is fine now!
SplashNews.com
Kate and William have certainly not spoken publicly about the seismic change in the royal family since they returned to work in 2020 after their vacations, beginning with a visit of both to Bradford Hall, in West Yorkshire, on January 15. .
Much was read in William's comments that day when he spoke about the importance of facing the challenges and doing everything possible to move forward amidst the obstacles that life throws at you.
"We just have to deal with them and we must move forward instead of getting caught in a paralysis and pretending they don't happen," he advised.
Quite normal for the course, actually, considering the family motto "never complain, never explain,quot; that historically has been practiced from top to bottom, but at least it is good advice. William had also shared that he and Kate were trying to get out more often, to "see so many places in the UK where we hadn't been much, to try to understand some of the most complex challenges, some of the challenges a little more hidden, of which people find it difficult to speak. "
Kate also made several stops in rapid succession in Britain to meet preschoolers, teachers and caregivers, early education and child development are especially close to her heart and are part of a long-term project in which she He is embarking to examine the quality of life of the youngest residents of the nation.
TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
"I had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey," recalled the mother of three children during a visit to a daycare center in Cardiff, Wales. "He was so isolated, so isolated. He had no family nearby. William was still working on search and rescue doing night shifts. If only he had had a center like this."
"As a mother, I know how much we appreciate the future health and happiness of our children," Kate said as well. "I want to hear the key problems that affect families and communities so that I can focus my work on where it is most needed. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come."
She and William also honored the survivors in a service in the Westminster Central Hall on the United Kingdom Holocaust Remembrance Day, which this year marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
"It seems that the dust is settling and we can see, or at least notice, what other members of the royal family are doing," said the ABC News royal correspondent. Omid Scobie he pointed out last week in his podcast Heir.
But although William and Kate have been the image of keeping calm and moving on, their upper lips as stiff as the day is long, they are still only people, who have been partially blamed for Harry and Meghan's final inability to endure the pain. Constant scrutiny and direct attacks on the Duchess's character that led them to cross the Atlantic.
In fact, much has been said about the perceived lack of support from every corner of the most prominent royalty when things became especially difficult for Meghan and Harry. How hard it became clear when the couple spoke with their friend and journalist Tom Bradby while they were in Africa in October for an ITV special, and Meghan said loudly that his friends had warned him before marrying Harry that British newspapers They would ruin it. life, and that, yes, thought the press had treated her unfairly.
Even more heartbreaking was Harry's admission that the flashes of the photographers on his face still reminded him of his late mother, Princess Diana, which was being followed by the paparazzi when the car in which he was traveling crashed into a pillar in the tunnel of the Pont de l & # 39; Alma de Paris in 1997, and some blows continued to tear off the remains.
It was said that William and Kate were very concerned about the welfare of Harry and Meghan. But at the same time, some wondered why the Cambridges were not doing more publicly to support the Sussex.
When Meghan and Harry decided they would take a six-week break from their lives and spend Christmas somewhere other than with the queen in Sandringham (Kate and William had already done it before, but not while stirring up such confusion), they certainly It seemed that something would have to yield.
And he did. After a pleasant holiday on the island of Vancouver, Meghan returned briefly to England with Harry and did not even bring her son. Archie with them. Upon returning to Canada, Meghan smiled in a photograph of her walking with her two dogs and her son snuggled in her carrier. Unfortunately, the photos were apparently taken surreptitiously by a guy hiding in the bushes, so that was bad … but she looked happy. Like Harry when he landed at the local airport a few days later.
Sad and funny at the same time, apparently every report about what Meghan and Harry are doing since the initial stage of their movement (they have not yet chosen a place to live semi-permanently) has erred completely, whether it was that Meghan would be giving her first post-Megxit interview to Ellen Degeneresand participating in a reality show with her best friend, or that the Obama were advising the couple in their next move.
No no and no
Back in England, Kate and William have not lost their rhythm publicly, although they obviously have feelings about it.
"I carried my brother with my arm my whole life and I can't keep doing it; we are separate entities," William told a friend while discussing the Harry and Meghan exit package, the report said. sunday time. "I am sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and wait for the moment when we all sing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team." "
At the same time, he expressed the hope that he and his younger brother would be "singing on the same song sheet,quot; again soon.
The reports quickly conveyed that Kate had not contacted Meghan in the midst of all this drama, the two had never been exceptionally close, although they always seemed perfectly cordial. But a source said We weekly last week that the duchess of Cambridge It was He missed his brother-in-law, had always had a special place in his heart for Harry since before she and William got married.
"I wish I could talk to Harry," the source said. "She misses him and fears she will never be near him again."
It is not clear whyExactly, Kate cannot communicate with him, unless it is suggested that such efforts would not be welcomed by Harry and Meghan. We certainly hope that is not the case. On the other hand, we had also hoped that Meghan could not have been so bothered by all of her ridiculous sensational coverage, and that she and Harry were too busy to worry …
Unfortunately, they are human.
"That's not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry's hand was forced," said a friend of the couple. Persons last month. "There is so much bad blood in that family that it is toxic."
The source added: "If relations had been better, things would have been different."
Andrew Matthews / AP / Shutterstock
William, who is the second in the line of the throne, always knew that, between him and Harry, the responsibility would fall on him to keep the engine of the monarchy purring. But once Harry made the decision not always given to be a full-time royalty member after leaving the army, William thought that Harry would play a certain role in the ongoing modernization of the institution known as the royal family. He probably didn't guess when Harry was about to marry Meghan that his ranks would go down two instead of going up one so fast.
"They will always love each other like brothers, but now things have never been so bad," a source said Sun last month. "William feels betrayed and disappointed by Harry."
On the other hand, "Harry feels that William and Kate never gave Meghan a chance. And now they leave the country in this state."
There is hardly anyone comparable in popularity, public appeal and energy level to help assume what William and Kate should do. The queen is 93 years old and has been constantly optimizing her schedule and redistributing her sponsorships for years. His sons Charles and Princess Anne They are full-time workers, but they are 71 and 69 years old. (However, royalty enthusiasts were delighted with the announcement of a rare joint engagement for Charles and his wife Duchess stretcher and Kate and William, at the Stanford Hall Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center, in Loughborough, next week. "It's the new Fab 4 !!!" tweeted an optimistic observer).
Real observers have always liked William's cousins Princess Beatriz Y Eugenics princessand, over the years, they have been welcome substitutes for the family and, at the same time, have jobs in the private sector. Even more impressive, they always managed not to be contaminated by the scandal, despite their parents. Prince andrew Y Sarah FergusonThe best efforts to overcome all newcomers in the scandal department.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Animal Ball
But in November, Andrew had no choice but to give up his real responsibilities in the wake of his deaf interview with the BBC about his association with a convicted sex offender. Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in August while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Since then, the renewed disgust (it may have been a new interview, but it was errors of years) with Andrew has prevented Beatrice and Eugenie from getting involved in public life lately.
Eugenie even took a two month break on social media. Her first post on Instagram since before her father's problems exploded was January 22, a photo with her husband Jack brooksbank to commemorate the second anniversary of their engagement.
A New York prosecutor’s claim that Andrew has not cooperated with the FBI’s requests to speak to him, despite the public statement of the Duke of York in November in which he said he would cooperate with the authorities, has not helped nothing.
In her annual Christmas address, the queen referred to the recent riots in her ranks, noting that "the road, of course, is not always easy, and sometimes this year may have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can mark a big difference,quot; ".
Again, a statement that can be as personal or practical as you want it to be.
Since her subjects have become accustomed to a certain degree of distance between the queen's real life and the image she projects, it was even more surprising when, by clarifying what would happen to Harry and Meghan last month, she said what they are for her deeply personal things, like "my family and me," regarding their collective support.
"Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family," said his statement.
Now that it's a real "we,quot;
Anthony Harvey / BAFTA / Shutterstock
For a whole season, and it is now speculated that the pendulum of attention will return to Kate and William now that Harry and Meghan will not be as available for public collection as they were as royalty members.
"I think the Cambridges will have a new moment in the spotlight," the real expert guessed. Juliet Rieden in the Inheritor with Scobie last week.
At least in Rieden's native Australia, he meant, although it seems a safe bet that the UK will do the same.
"It has already begun to happen," he shared. "Certainly, the Duchess of Cambridge is very popular here in Australia. You see it in the headlines, a lot, in a very positive way. There has been nothing negative to say about the Duchess of Cambridge."
What facilitates public life, right?
It is disconcerting to think that Harry and Meghan's decision, given the feeling that they had no choice but to move to give their child the best life possible and protect their own emotional well-being, will have no effect.
Unfortunately, Scobie predicts that once the Sussex return to work, whatever it may seem ultimately, "whether people want it or not, the tabloids will face them (the Cambridge), and it will be a conversation. constant about who is eclipsing who ".
Therefore, traditionalists can be sure that at least one thing can be exactly as it was before.
%MINIFYHTML011c4eb5c62d0aaf40b4b4e0df0da09717%%MINIFYHTML011c4eb5c62d0aaf40b4b4e0df0da09718%