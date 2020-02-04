How Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager became essential for your morning

Hidden on the sixth floor of the famous 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City there is an area without trial: Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush HagerThe study of.
Every day, the Today the co-hosts and the moms, between the two, have five children, go to work knowing that they may be tired, moody or, simply, themselves. "If you say," I didn't sleep all night, "we understand," Hoda tells E! News. "We're not judging. Especially in this job, you have to catch the person by your side. If you don't, it's over. And I know for sure that if I start to intervene or say something crazy, she,quot; will catch me. "That's , of course, a two-way street. "Vice versa," Jenna adds, "100 times."
It's that trust and openness, with each other Y their audience, that made them the essential duo of morning television: no subject is prohibited and no conversation is censored. "We are honest because we can feel weak and vulnerable as mothers, as friends, as humans," says Jenna. "I think that's what people relate to. They're like, & # 39; Oh, that's me & # 39;".
Even the beginning of April of his Hoda and Jenna The time was so genuinely real that it could not have been written. Only two weeks after their first episode together, Jenna took over Kathie Lee Gifford—Hoda announced that she had adopted a second daughter and that she was starting maternity leave. Then, a month before her return, Jenna gave birth to her third child. They would not meet in the air until mid-November. (It was, of course, an event worth waking up to). "If you add how many shows we have done," jokes Hoda, "we have only been together for two months."
Your adventure together is just beginning. "We both left crazy years," admits Hoda. "We were on parallel roads and finally we reached the point of intersection. I feel we have many more things to talk about because our lives continue in these new and crazy chapters."
Taking advantage of that need for conversation, they are now inviting viewers to what they call their living room. Starting this week, they will receive a live studio audience every Thursday and Friday. (Your first guest: Oprah WinfreY, a surprise that Jenna achieved in an epic way for her friend and co-host.)
The new format not only allows them to connect with their fans, but also gives them the opportunity to learn. "I don't think we really feel like people on television," admits Hoda. "We feel like people who watch TV. We want to know how they do everything. "And that is what makes their work much more fun." When we have guests to talk about anything, "Jenna adds," we are like, & # 39; Wait, what should I do? we Be doing? & # 39; "
These days, it seems that all the pieces of the puzzle are finally joining. "It seems that we are right where we are supposed to be," says Jenna. "All this change feels, somehow, exactly right." Hoda couldn't agree more. "Sometimes you swim upstream in life and sometimes you ride the wave," she says, "and it feels like we're riding the wave."
Hoda especially feels the excitement of high tide. In November, he announced his commitment to the love of a lifetime. Joel schiffman. And although she is relatively independent when it comes to wedding planning: "I just want to sit in the moment," she has one request: daughters Haley Joy Y Hope Catherine Play a role in the big day.
"I can't even believe I'm saying that phrase: our children are part of our wedding," she says. "Haley has been asking me:" What's up? What's going on? & # 39; She says: & # 39; Am I going to the party? & # 39; And I say: & # 39; Yes, you come & # 39 ;. They are going to walk. Joel and I will be there and the rest is just ice. "
Perhaps there are more good things to come, such as a third addition to your family. After all, Jenna's offspring, she and her husband Henry Hager Have children Mila, Poppy Y Hal"It had an effect on Hoda." "I love Jenna's life. I love how she deals with her children and how she cares for them," she says enthusiastically. "Jenna says," I have to tell you what Poppy did when he ran into the room. "Sometimes it's funny, sometimes it will melt you."
And she craves more of those touching moments. "Joel and I have talked about expanding just because we feel we feel we have space and that we have love and that we have everything," he continues. "Do everything you can while you're here. You have a trip."
And Hoda and Jenna are prepared for whatever comes next. "None of that is scary," admits Hoda. "They say when you're ready, you're ready. Whether it's for a family, a relationship or a new show. Sometimes, I think things happen too early in your life and you're not ready. But we're ready." "
With that, we are setting our alarms and encouraging our morning coffees.
The fourth hour of Today airs daily on NBC at 10 a.m. ET.
(Today and E! They are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.