Hong Kong reports its first coronavirus death as the outbreak increases

HONG KONG – A patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus became Hong Kong's first fatality for Tuesday's affliction when Thailand reported six more cases, Japan quarantined a cruise ship due to a passenger's infection and Macao closed its casinos, underlining the spread of contagion beyond mainland China.

In other signs of the disruptive effects of the epidemic, Britain and France advised all their citizens in mainland China to leave if they could, and South Korea's Hyundai car manufacturer left the factories inactive due to problems in the chain of Chinese supply

The events occurred when President Xi Jinping of China promised a stricter response. But the World Health Organization, concerned that the epidemic could expand globally, asked donors for an immediate infusion of $ 675 million and said it would send 250,000 test kits worldwide to help diagnose cases.

The money is mainly destined for poor countries with weak public health systems and regular passenger arrivals from China; Many African countries enter that area because more than one million Chinese expatriates work in the continent and thousands of African students study in China.