Hong Kong reports its first coronavirus death as the outbreak increases

HONG KONG – A patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus became Hong Kong's first fatality for Tuesday's affliction when Thailand reported six more cases, Japan quarantined a cruise ship due to a passenger's infection and Macao closed its casinos, underlining the spread of contagion beyond mainland China.
In other signs of the disruptive effects of the epidemic, Britain and France advised all their citizens in mainland China to leave if they could, and South Korea's Hyundai car manufacturer left the factories inactive due to problems in the chain of Chinese supply
The events occurred when President Xi Jinping of China promised a stricter response. But the World Health Organization, concerned that the epidemic could expand globally, asked donors for an immediate infusion of $ 675 million and said it would send 250,000 test kits worldwide to help diagnose cases.
The money is mainly destined for poor countries with weak public health systems and regular passenger arrivals from China; Many African countries enter that area because more than one million Chinese expatriates work in the continent and thousands of African students study in China.
The death of a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong was only the second reported outside of mainland China, after The death in the Philippines of a man from Wuhan, the city of the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the outbreak began.
In mainland China, the number of viruses continued to increase rapidly, with 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases until Tuesday, Chinese health authorities reported, roughly double the figures four days earlier. More than 180 infections have been confirmed in two dozen other countries and territories.
On Monday, Xi called the outbreak "an important test of China's system and governance capacity," according to state media, and suggested a more aggressive action to come, but without offering details.
Trying to calm complaints that the government had not responded effectively, Mr. Xi called a second special meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party to address the crisis and warned government officials not to impede the actions required. by Beijing.
"Those who disobey the unified command or avoid responsibilities will be punished," he said, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Of the patients who died in mainland China, more than 80 percent were older than 60, and more than 75 percent had an underlying health condition that put them at greater risk, said Jiao Yahui, a commission official on Tuesday. Health of China. Two thirds of the deaths were men, he added.
The death in Hong Kong occurred when the city entered the second day of a hospital workers' strike demanding that the government close the border with mainland China. Many countries have closed or reduced traffic to and from China to prevent the spread of the virus.
The patient had traveled to Wuhan by train on January 21 and had returned to Hong Kong two days later, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Health officials said he also had diabetes, which can damage the immune system.
His death generated new concerns in the city due to the possibility that the disease was transmitted within the home of man. His mother, who did not travel to Wuhan, later contracted the virus. The man's wife, his two children and a housekeeper who worked for him are in quarantine.
Hong Kong has 17 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain, including four that are very likely to have been transmitted locally, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, a health department official.
Dr. Chuang said there was a "significant risk of community transmission in Hong Kong,quot; and that a large-scale local outbreak could not be ruled out.
At least 7,000 health workers in Hong Kong took part in the strike on Tuesday, including 4,500 nurses and 360 doctors, according to the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, the union that organized it. The Hospital Authority, which has about 80,000 employees, said 4,400 workers were absent Tuesday, suggesting there were fewer strikers than the union had claimed.
Carrie Lam, the chief Hong Kong official, ordered the closure of all Hong Kong entry points, except three, and the central government said it will stop issuing individual entry permits for people on the continent.
But Mrs. Lam has He resisted closing the border completely, saying it would be discriminatory and against the recommendations of the World Health Organization.
Ms. Lam condemned the strike and said that it had affected isolation rooms, neonatal intensive care and the administration of some cancer treatments.
"I appeal to those who participate in this action that puts the interests of patients and the entire public health system above all other things," he said.
The union, which was formed during the anti-government protest movement last year, said the strike would continue on Wednesday.
"There is only one person who can solve this epidemic, and that is Carrie Lam," said Winnie Yu, head of the union. "She must order a total border closure and cut the roots of the virus."
In the vicinity of Macao, the top official, Ho Iat Seng, said Tuesday that the government would close the city's lucrative casinos for half a month to combat the outbreak of coronavirus, a blow to the already weakened economy of Chinese territory. Macao, a semi-autonomous enclave that is the largest gaming center in the world, has reported 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a gaming industry worker.
"Of course, this was a difficult decision, but we must do it, for the health of Macau residents: this is our only objective," said Ho. "Macao can still bear these economic losses at this time."
Macau casinos have fought because the outbreak of coronavirus has led to increasing travel restrictions for visitors to the continent. Macao, the only place in China where the casino game is legal, obtains a significant part of its income from the players of the continent.
Mr. Ho also said that the city's basic public services, except emergency services, would be suspended, and urged Macau residents to "not go out,quot; except to get food. "This is not a holiday," he said.
Thailand, which has 25 cases of coronavirus, the highest number outside of China, said two of the six new cases reported on Tuesday were a couple who had traveled to Japan, which increases the chance of being infected there.
A South Korean woman who traveled to Thailand before returning home on January 19 was also infected, South Korean health officials said Tuesday. South Korea has 16 confirmed cases.
Britain and France raised their travel warnings on Tuesday. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain He told the citizens, "If you are in China and you can leave, you should do it," and the French Foreign Ministry issued a similar advice.
But several major international airlines, including British Airways and Air France, have suspended China's service due to the outbreak, leaving British and French citizens wishing to pay attention to limited travel options to return home.
Fears about the possible spread of the virus led Japan to quarantine some 3,700 people aboard a cruise ship in front of the port city of Yokohama because a passenger tested positive, Japanese media and authorities said on Tuesday.
The passenger, an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident, boarded the ship in Yokohama on January 20, national broadcaster NHK reported. He arrived five days later in Hong Kong, where he landed and was diagnosed, he said.
The ship traveled to Vietnam, Taiwan and the Japanese island of Okinawa before returning to Yokohama, where it is anchored.
The passengers were held on board while they waited for officials from the Ministry of Health of Japan to examine them for the coronavirus, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday during a regular press conference.
"The quarantine office will issue an appropriate judgment on whether we will approve the ship to dock and passengers to disembark," he said, adding that the quarantine office would make the decision according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization.
The reports were contributed by Daniel Victor, Tiffany May, Sui-Lee Wee, Hannah Beech, Choe Sang-Hun, Ben Dooley, Hisako Ueno, Donald F. McNeil Jr., Benjamin Mueller and Rick Gladstone.