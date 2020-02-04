Harvey Weinstein jurors receive nude images of the dishonored producer

On Tuesday, a jury in Manhattan in the Harvey Weinstein case was shown nude photos of the dishonored producer. Page Six reported on the reactions of some of the jurors, describing a woman as making a "grimace," and the reaction of another man, who opened her eyes wide as she looked through the photographs.

Reportedly, photographs of Weinstein's naked body were presented as evidence and were never intended for the public. Later, Weinstein spoke with reporters outside the courthouse about the photographs, which were allegedly shown as a way to prove the descriptions of the victims of the producer's genitals.

When a journalist asked Weinstein if they showed pictures of him naked in court, Weinstein replied that the photos were not of him, they were of "Playboy." As most know, Weinstein's case began earlier this year.

So far, we have seen the testimony of several different women, including Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra and, today, Emanuella Postacchini. Emanuella told a story in front of the court to support the claims made by Jessica Mann.

She claimed that she first met Harvey at a party for the Weinstein Company at the SoHo House in New York City. Weinstein invited her to go to lunch the next day, and she went. When he arrived, he discovered that Jessica Mann was there, to his surprise.

Harvey allegedly told women to participate in a particular type of behavior, which was not revealed directly by Emanuella. Mann ran out of the room crying afterwards, fell to the ground and began to cry in a fetal position.

Jessica Mann has claimed that her relationship with Harvey Weinstein was toxic on several fronts, in particular, that she did not want to have a sexual relationship with him, to begin with, but felt that she had to do it due to Harvey's power in the industry.

Ad

Mann admits that he then entered into consensual relationships with him, but never wanted to. Annabella Sciorra also testified last week, describing how Harvey broke into his house one night and began unbuttoning his shirt.



Post views:

0 0