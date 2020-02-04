Harvey Weinstein allegedly forced Jessica Mann to have a threesome with another actress

%MINIFYHTML4dfb2519034d2930f1117751dfd13fa911% %MINIFYHTML4dfb2519034d2930f1117751dfd13fa912%

At the last court hearing, one of Weinstein's accusers remembers crying when he was allegedly pressured by the dishonored movie mogul to have sex with another actress.

Harvey weinsteinrape accuser Jessica Mann they left her "crying in a fetal position on the floor" after she was allegedly pressured into a threesome with another actress, according to a court.

Born in Italy Emanuela Postacchini He took the position of witness in the trial for sexual assault of the disgraced producer of New York City on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and recalled the meeting with Weinstein and Mann in California in February 2013.

A day later, the movie mogul invited the 32-year-old to the Montage Beverly Hills hotel, where Weinstein is accused of demanding that Postacchini and Mann participate in a tripartite relationship with him.

After taking Postacchini to his hotel suite, where Mann was "standing in the living room," Weinstein reportedly led them to the room for sex.

"He told us to do something … telling us to do something together," he told the jury. "I don't remember exactly what it was … (but he wanted me to) interact with a woman."

The instructions led Mann to run out of the room crying, and Postacchini followed her while trying to comfort her.

"I was crying in a fetal position on the floor, crying, and I just tried … to calm her down," said the witness.

His testimony supported the evidence Mann had presented in court on Friday, and under interrogation, Postacchini admitted that he had "felt manipulated" in a "forced" situation.

However, he also confessed to having had at least one "sexual interaction" agreed with Weinstein before the incident with Mann, reports page six of the New York Post.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to encounters with Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2013 and 2006.

The 67-year-old man, who argues that all sexual acts were consensual, faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.