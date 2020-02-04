Golden Point Podcast: Danny McGuire joins us at Headingley, Barrie McDermott discusses Shaun Wane and Luke Thompson | Rugby League News







The new Golden Point podcast is back, and this week Danny McGuire joins us at Headingley, while Barrie McDermott talks about the role of Shaun Wane in England and the transfer of Luke Thompson to the NRL.

McGuire recalls the weekend's Super League action and talks about his off-field role at Hull Kingston Rovers, as well as shares his vision of what he is looking for in a midfielder.

Barrie discusses the appointment of Shaun Wane as head coach of England with Marc Bazeley, and reviews the time by Wayne Bennett.

They also talk about the movement of Luke Thompson to the NRL, and Barrie reveals the opportunities he had to play in the competition.

The pair concludes by looking towards the next Super League action of the week, with a repeat of the final of the Challenge Cup last season between St Helens and Warrington that will begin Thursday night at Sky Sports, and Friday our Cameras will bring you Hull's derby. Do not miss it!