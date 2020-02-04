Giving the gift of mobility in a city closed by coronavirus

WUHAN, China – Its days are long, 12 hours touring the city and transporting local residents to buy food, buy medicine and go to the hospital. And the roads it travels are mostly empty since the city was closed, public transport was closed and private vehicles were banned for the most part in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

In his blue and white car, Zhang Lei is the rare sight on the streets of Wuhan.

In normal times, Mr. Zhang, 32, is a taxi driver in this 11 million Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak. But after the local government closed the city abruptly at the end of last month, Zhang became one of thousands of people who volunteered to help alleviate transportation problems.