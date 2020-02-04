Gervonta Davis arrested on battery charges for video captured incident involving her baby mom

%MINIFYHTMLd26021df8c32def932a9a199242e99fc11% %MINIFYHTMLd26021df8c32def932a9a199242e99fc12%

Gervonta Davis turned himself in to police today in Coral Gables, Florida, after a physical altercation that was captured on video in which he and his son's mother, Dretta, participated during the weekend in Miami.

Gervonta has been charged with domestic violence for simple aggression in the incident, according to CBS Miami.

The altercation occurred during the Super Bowl festivities on Saturday at a charity basketball game where Gervonta met Dretta.

The video showed Gervonta grab Dretta by the neck and pull her out of her seat before removing her from the event.

You can take a look at the video below:

Gervonta referred to the incident related to Dretta in his Instagram story.

Gervonta denied hitting her baby and acknowledged being aggressive with Dretta. You can see his message below:

Coral Gables police issued a statement about the incident and shared Gervonta's photo.

We will keep you informed about any updates in this case.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh