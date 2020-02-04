Gary Neville at VAR: The complete questions and answers | Soccer news

















12:38



As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, we asked Gary Neville the same questions. Do you think it has been a success?

Gary Neville talked about a variety of VAR topics after the YouGov poll revealed that only one in 25 football fans thinks VAR has "worked very well,quot; in the Premier League.

The results, part of a YouGov survey of 1,419 adults in Britain who watch matches regularly, revealed that only four percent of fans believe that VAR has worked & # 39; very well & # 39; and one in four thinks the technology has worked well & # 39 ;.

Read the full questions and answers with Neville below

Should there be a time limit on decisions?

Gary Neville reveals that he had worries in the summer about the way English football planned to use VAR

Neville: "If you enter one minute limits, for a VAR referee in Stockley Park or a referee who passes to the side screen of the field, let's say that at one end of the field there are 15 cameras, they can't look through each angle. You don't want to lose an angle due to a time limit.

"For me, a little patience to make the right decision is more important than setting a time limit. I don't see that accuracy is compromised by a time limit. We are transmitting, and we get them first three angles and think that something it's a penalty, and then we could see the fourth angle and think: & # 39; Oh, I'm not sure & # 39; and then we'll see the fifth angle and think: & # 39; That's not really a penalty! & # 39; So, a time limit is something I wouldn't support. "

Overall, has VAR succeeded?

4:59 We take a look at the Premier League season so far and highlight the 10 most commented VAR incidents. We take a look at the Premier League season so far and highlight the 10 most commented VAR incidents.

Neville: "VAR has been a success with regard to the accuracy of decisions, particularly with the offside and penalties. However, I think they need to think more about the experience of fans on the ground. I've seen League games. Champions this season where the manager approached the side screen of the field, fans know what is happening and do not stay in the dark.

"For me, if the referee is going to verify the decision, the fans will feel they are being taken to the trip and the process. Listening to what the referee and Stockley Park officials say at the stadium is also leading the fan to the experience. The moment is very attached.

"I can see why they did it, but I had a problem when I visited Stockley Park for the first time in the summer, and I felt that they would have to switch to the European model of referees who were going to the monitor. It's much better."

So your problem is not with decisions, but how are they transmitted?

Neville: "It's more about the fan experience. The accuracy has increased and the VAR is positive, but its use must change."

What about the minimum offside?

Neville does not understand the rage for the minimum offside calls

Neville: "I could be living in a parallel universe where, for the past five years, I have heard managers complain that when an opposition player is slightly offside, and has not been taken out of play. Now he goes on against them by centimeters On the other hand, and it is being tested by technology, and suddenly there is a rage about that.

"I don't understand the problem with the offside. There has to be a point from which one offside is measured, every time. The line goes down and you are on or off. People ask: & # 39; How can you be ? So accurate? & # 39; When using the same methodology and principle every time, it has consistency.

"All the referees have been asked to be consistent. We have the most consistent offside application we have had before, and people complain. I see experts, experts and fans shouting about it. Don't understand. looks strange ".

Should we stop using VAR?

Neville, like many, feels that the referees should use the field monitor more frequently.

Neville: "The world championships and Premier League titles were won and lost by incorrect offside decisions. People have been crying out for this technology for years: it's in tennis, cricket, rugby and other sports. We wanted it in the football is now here and there are likely to be teething problems and bumps along the way.

"Don't just take it; we've made the right decision. I agree that the fan experience should be better; open the communication, see the referee go to the monitor."

Is VAR ruining football?

Only four percent of fans believe that VAR has worked & # 39; very good & # 39;

Neville: "It is not. What is happening is that VAR is experiencing some turbulence. When I went to Stockley Park at the beginning of the year, I had some concerns that we thought we could do better than the countries and tournaments that have been doing it for years. .

"It has been experienced, used and tested, and we think we could do better by not allowing the referee to go to the monitor, because he is & # 39; emotional & # 39; we want emotion, we want the referee at the stadium to reach the final decision

"(They) want Stockley Park officials to be removed from what would be the & # 39; smell of the accessory & # 39 ;, and I understand that, and offside that is fine, but not for decisions related to a card red or high penalty decisions, must be made by the referee in the field. "

60% say that VAR has malfunctioned … are you surprised?

Only one in 25 football fans think that VAR has worked very well & # 39; in the Premier League

Neville: "It doesn't surprise me, but I think it is related to the experience of the fans. No fan, player or coach wants inaccurate decisions, but ultimately they want it to flow better, so they can keep that nature and enthusiasm accelerated by the game by the one that the Premier League is known around the world. "

Only eight percent want it to be used as it is used now …

Neville: "It has to change. One of the great things I had a problem with at the beginning of the season with VAR was that the bar was too high against the cancellation decisions."

"I think it will take time. It's fan education, a bit like when the passback rule came in. When that felt strange, it was like & # 39; wow! & # 39; and this is the biggest change in football in terms of rules for a long time, and education will be needed to be introduced. I think we will eventually do well, and it is not time to back down.

"Technology is being used in all areas of life, but ultimately we must make sure not to ruin the game with it. But fill the silence! Fill it with the audio or visual of the incident."